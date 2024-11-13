H.J. Res. 117, a joint resolution providing for Congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Environmental Protection Agency relating to “Reconsideration of the National Ambient Air Quality…

H.J. Res. 117 would disapprove a final rule published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in March 2024. By invoking a legislative process established in the Congressional Review Act, the resolution would repeal the rule and prohibit the agency from issuing the same or any similar rule in the future.

The rule requires states to meet stricter National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter. Particulate matter is an air pollutant generated by vehicles, fires, factories and other sources. Those particles are small enough to be inhaled and can cause adverse health effects. Under the Clean Air Act, EPA is required to establish air quality standards that are adequate to protect human health.