U.S. Animal Agriculture Contributing to All 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals

New report highlights contributions with examples

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Animal Agriculture Alliance released a new report detailing U.S. animal agriculture’s contributions to the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). According to the report, U.S. animal agriculture is actively contributing toward all 17 of the SDGs, including Zero Hunger, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Climate Action. The SDGs will be a central focus of the U.N.’s annual climate change conference, COP29, taking place now through Nov. 22.The U.S. animal agriculture community is a world leader in sustainability efforts and has a proven track record of continued progress in environmental stewardship, food security, and more. Meat, dairy, poultry, eggs, and seafood are at the heart of healthy, sustainable diets, playing a vital role in meeting nutritional demands and closing gaps in nutrient deficiencies. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has concluded that, “Livestock serves as a crucial source of high-quality protein and essential micronutrients, and is vital for normal development and good health.”This new report, U.S. Animal Agriculture and the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, highlights examples of contributions being made toward each goal, including:• No Poverty (SDG 1): U.S. food and agriculture is an economic driver, providing 22.1 million jobs supporting local families and communities.• Zero Hunger (SDG 2): Meat, dairy, poultry, eggs, and seafood play a pivotal role in healthy, balanced diets. The U.S. dairy community alone is supplying enough protein for 169 million people, calcium for 254 million people, and energy for 71.2 million people.• Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3): Animal-based foods are great sources of many essential nutrients – some of which are best and sometimes only found in meat, dairy, poultry, eggs, and seafood. These foods can also support weight management, satiety, physical fitness, and overall health.• Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7): The U.S. animal agriculture community is always looking for new ways to innovate, including projects to recycle manure from the farm and convert it into renewable energy.• Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8): The agriculture and food sector provides employment to 10.4% of the working population in the U.S., equating to roughly 22 million jobs for Americans. Agriculture, food, and related industries contributed approximately $1.53 trillion to U.S. gross domestic product in 2023, making up 6.5% of the share.• Climate Action (SDG 13): Although incredible progress towards climate change efforts has already been made, the U.S. animal agriculture community remains committed to furthering that progress, including several pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.The Alliance received a badge to participate in COP29 discussions, which has been shared with the Protein PACT ( https://theproteinpact.org/ ) to engage on behalf of animal agriculture.To view the full report or to learn more about U.S. animal agriculture’s work to advance sustainability efforts, visit https://animalagalliance.org/issues/sustainability/ About the Alliance:The Alliance safeguards the future of animal agriculture and its value to society by bridging the communication gap between the farm and food communities. We connect key food industry stakeholders to arm them with responses to emerging issues. We engage food chain influencers and promote consumer choice by helping them better understand modern animal agriculture. We protect by exposing those who threaten our nation’s food security with damaging misinformation.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.