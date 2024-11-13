NJDOL Posts the Names of 7 Businesses with Outstanding Wage, Benefit and Tax Law Violations to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (AKA ‘The WALL’)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 13, 2024



TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) in October added the names of nine businesses to its Workplace Accountability in Labor List (The WALL), bringing to 217 the number of employers that have failed to address their outstanding liabilities for violations of wage, benefit or tax laws. Any business whose name appears on The WALL is barred from public contracting with state, county, or local governments, until they pay their liabilities in full.

The nine businesses owe a total of $295,335.34 including unpaid contributions, penalties, and interest to the Unemployment Compensation Fund and State Disability Benefits Fund. As The WALL initiative enters its second year, there are now 210 businesses posted to The WALL, which collectively owe $22.75 million – either directly to their workers or to the state for unpaid taxes or contributions.

No businesses were removed from The WALL in October. To date, NJDOL has recovered $558,216.38 in outstanding liabilities from businesses that have been posted to The WALL or have been warned their business would be added to The WALL if they did not resolve their outstanding liabilities.

The WALL is a powerful enforcement tool that enables the department to publicly name companies that shortchange their workers and skip required contributions to programs such as unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation. The companies on the list have failed to resolve their outstanding fines and fees with NJDOL and Treasury.

The initiative was established through bipartisan action (S-4226) in 2020 as part of an effort to combat worker misclassification and exploitation. It gives NJDOL power to protect fair-minded businesses across the state from employers that undercut their workers to gain a competitive edge.

Posting on The WALL is separate from – and may be in addition to – other accountability measures, such as public contractor debarment and business license suspension or revocation. State, county, municipal and school procurement officers must cross-reference The WALL before awarding public contracts, as they do with the debarment list.

Businesses receive letters warning that their company’s name will be posted to The WALL unless they remedy their outstanding liabilities; they are given 20 days from the date they receive notice to pay in full or challenge their pending placement on The WALL.

The WALL went live in September 2023. Additional businesses with outstanding violations are added monthly.

The WALL can be viewed or downloaded here.

Questions about the WALL should be directed to OSECInquiries@dol.nj.gov.

For a comprehensive list of questions and answers about The WALL, visit nj.gov/labor/wall.

1. Art of Beauty Salon Spa LLC

444 59th Street, West New York, NJ 07093

157 Hillcrest Place #1, North Bergen, NJ 07047-0709 OSEC’s Docket #:

WALL-WC-000041-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

07/31/2022 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$25,335.34 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/04/2024 2. Budget Paving & Mason Contracting, Inc.

243 Orlando Blvd., Toms River, NJ 08757 OSEC’s Docket #:

WALL-WC-000042-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

11/30/2022 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$45,000 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/04/2024 3. Chamanti Enterprises Inc

236 Franklin Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07206 OSEC’s Docket #:

WALL-WC-000047-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

06/12/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$45,000 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/04/2024 4. Fast CL Transportation LLC

26 Tilt Street 2Fl., Haledon, NJ 07508 OSEC’s Docket #:

WALL-WC-000044-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

01/20/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$45,000 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/04/2024 5. Freedom of Choice Health Care, Incorporated

533 32nd St., Union City, NJ 07108-3910 OSEC’s Docket #:

WALL-WC-000046-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

01/20/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$45,000 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/04/2024 6. Lazah Paradise Import-Export Corp

441-443 East Railway Avenue, Paterson, NJ 07503

305-309 East Railway Ave., Paterson, NJ 07503-0750 OSEC’s Docket #:

WALL-WC-000048-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

11/09/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$45,000 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/04/2024 7. Shadow Racing Products Inc.

1012 McBride Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 OSEC’s Docket #:

WALL-WC-000043-2024 Violation(s): The Workers' Compensation Law - R.S.34:15-1 et seq Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order:

01/20/2023 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order:

$45,000 Date Posted on the WALL:

11/04/2024

