NAPIA Supports Insurance Commissioner Lara’s Efforts to Protect Coverage for Wildfire-Affected Residents in California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) stands behind Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s initiative to safeguard the insurance coverage of approximately 750,000 individuals in Southern California affected by the recent wildfires.Commissioner Lara commented, “By law, I am able to place moratoriums on insurance company homeowners' cancellations and non-renewals in areas stricken by wildfires. This creates much-needed breathing room for homeowners while my Sustainable Insurance Strategy takes effect.”Matthew Blumkin, President of NAPIA and a public insurance adjuster based in Los Angeles, applauded the Commissioner and his team for their efforts to stabilize the insurance market and assist policyholders in retaining their coverage. “We are mindful of the difficulties Californians have faced in 2024 in securing adequate insurance for their homes and businesses. As public insurance adjusters, we are committed to serving the needs of policyholders after they experience property damage. Protecting renewals after a major disaster is critical to maintaining a fair and balanced insurance market,” Blumkin stated.Mr. Blumkin encourages policyholders to work closely with their agents and brokers to address their insurance needs and to utilize resources from the Department of Insurance as necessary.In addition, NAPIA warns policyholders to be vigilant against unlicensed individuals who may seek to exploit this challenging situation. Policyholders should always verify the licenses of public adjusters and contractors to protect their claims process and recovery. Licensing information can be found through the following resources:NAPIA: Find a Public AdjusterPCAPIA: PCAPIA Member DirectoryCalifornia State Contractors License Lookup: CSLB License CheckCalifornia Department of Insurance License Check: CDI License CheckFor further information or media inquiries, please visit NAPIA.com contact info@napia.com

