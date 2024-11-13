SIBYLLINE PRESS LAUNCHES NEW E-BOOK IMPRINT, SIBYLLINE DIGITAL FIRST

Sibylline Digital First Fall and Winter covers Sibylline Digital First Logo

Sibylline Digital’s ‘Pub Date Fridays’ Introduce a New Title Every Friday for E-Readers

Sibylline Press was formed to publish the brilliant work of women authors 50 and over. Sibylline Digital First is our way of bringing more of the work of this overlooked demographic to the e-reader.” — Vicki DeArmon, Publisher Sibylline Press

GRASS VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibylline Press is pleased to announce the launch of a new e-book imprint, Sibylline Digital First, which encompasses the genres of fiction, mystery, adventure, memoir and introduces a new genre for Sibylline - romance. Beginning Friday, November 15, 2024, Sibylline will publish on “Pub Date Fridays” giving e-readers a date with a new book every Friday. The e-books are available through Amazon and sibyllinepress.com and all retail at $5.99.“Sibylline Press was formed to publish the brilliant work of women authors 50 and over. Sibylline Digital First is our way of bringing even more of the work of this overlooked demographic to the voracious e-reader,” said Vicki DeArmon, Publisher of Sibylline Press.The first title to be published under the Sibylline Digital First imprint is Murder without a Duck, by Claudia H. Long. In this cozy mystery, a recently divorced and temporarily suspended lawyer flees to the small town of Simpato in Northern California to her deceased parents’ old home. When a murder happens minutes from the spot she is taking a hike, she finds herself dangerously at the epicenter of the town’s long-held hometown secrets. If she survives it, she may even discover the answer behind the mysterious deaths of her parents.November offers two more titles in the mystery genre. Bartender Wanted (November 22) by Maureen Anne. Jennings transports readers to NYC where Rose Leary, a bartender and a writer, may be the next target for murder unless she figures out the murderer first. A Dead Man Speaks (November 29), a supernatural crime thriller, by Lisa Jones Gentry, tells the story of Clive January who is murdered in the novel’s first pages and begins a paranormal investigation after death into who did it.See below for a list of fifteen titles, arranged by genre, which will be published by Sibylline Digital First in Winter 2025 beginning November 15 through February 2025.FICTION (6 titles)The Sunken Town by Karen Nelson - December 6, 2024Our Orbit by Anesa Miller - December 13, 2024Tap Dancing at the Bluebird by Christine Walker - January 3, 2025Tongues of Angels by Julia Park Tracey - January 10, 2025Fine, I’m A Terrible Person by Lisa Rosenberg - January 24, 2025The Cabernet Club by Margie Zable Fisher - January 31, 2025ROMANCE (4 titles)Veronika Layne Gets the Scoop by Julia Park Tracey (First in Hot off the Press Series) - December 20, 2024All of Me by Leslie Wyatt (Part of the Lovesong Encore Series)- December 27, 2024When I’m 64 by Leslie Wyatt (Part of the Lovesong Encore Series) - February 7, 2025Veronika Layne has a Nose for News by Julia Park Tracey (Second in Hot off the Press Series)- February 14, 2025MYSTERY (4 titles)Murder without a Duck by Claudia H. Long (First in the Simpato Mystery Series) - November 15, 2024Bartender Wanted by Maureen Anne Jennings (First in the Rose Leary Mystery Series) - November 22, 2024A Dead Man Speaks by Lisa Jones Gentry (First in A Dead Man Speaks Mystery Series) - November 29, 2024One Too Many by Maureen Anne Jennings (Second in the Rose Leary Mystery Series)- January 17, 2025MEMOIR (1 title)Giving Up the Ghost by Samantha Rosa - February 21, 2025About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Books, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at www.sibyllinepress.com ; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress

