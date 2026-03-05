Valerie Saul’s Riveting New Crime Novel, The Badass Widows: A Mystery, Available March 6, 2026

The Badass Widows: A Mystery cover image Valerie Saul, Author of The Badass Widows Sibylline Digital First Logo

Saul’s Debut Novel Celebrates Resilience, Friendship, and Second Chances

This novel is a great mystery, but it’s also a declaration that women’s power, purpose, and adventure doesn’t diminish with age.” — Vicki DeArmon, Publisher at Sibylline Press.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sibylline Press is proud to announce the release of The Badass Widows: A Mystery , the highly anticipated debut novel from Valerie Saul , which releases on March 6, 2026 from Sibylline Press. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the San Francisco Bay Area, this spirited mystery brings together four extraordinary women who turn grief into purpose, proving that life after loss can still be full of heart, humor, and daring adventure.In this unforgettable story, former FBI agent Beth Winstead is struggling to rebuild her life after the isolating decline and death of her husband. Determined to embrace a “new life plan,” she joins a rowing club on San Francisco Bay where she unexpectedly rescues Elena, a recently widowed victim, from a derelict sailboat.Their chance encounter leads to an unlikely alliance with widows Anneke and Zoe, and almost as a joke, the four form a secret band of do-gooder crime fighters known as The Badass Widows. What begins as small acts of justice soon escalates into bold missions that feed their desire for purpose and put them squarely in danger when someone begins stalking Beth and Elena. A betrayal from within tests their bonds and forces them to confront whether they’ve found their calling or made a reckless mistake.“The Badass Widows embodies everything Sibylline Press stands for – bold storytelling, complex women over fifty, and narratives that give them center stage,” said Sibylline Publisher Vicki DeArmon. “This novel is a great mystery, but it’s also a declaration that women’s power, purpose, and adventure doesn’t diminish with age.”Filled with wit, heart, and unanticipated thrills, The Badass Widows is a story about reclaiming agency, forging powerful friendships, and defying expectations at any age.Advanced Praise for The Badass Widows: A Mystery“The Badass Widows is both riveting and utterly charming—a perfect blend of Killers of a Certain Age and The Thursday Murder Club. The Bay Area setting shines, especially the scenes on the water, which are so vivid you can almost taste the salt air. Packed with intrigue, a twisty plot, and a cast of unforgettable characters, The Badass Widows celebrates friendship, resilience, and the fierce humor that comes from women who’ve lived a little—and aren’t done yet. I loved every page of their secret crusade to make the world a better place.” —Lynn Rankin-Esquer author of Murder, Mess and the Tangerine Dress“Saul’s debut, The Badass Widows, is a propulsive romp delivered with warmth and humor.” —Suzy Vitello, author of Bitterroot and Griftopia“Saul’s wry wit and keen eye for the absurdities of aging make for a fun read in this adventure-mystery. But don’t be deceived. With her cast of feisty, complex characters, Saul shows us that age is no barrier to courage and resilience. Perfect for fans of The Thursday Murder Club.” —Lisa Manterfield, author of All Our Lies Are True“Cozy mystery lovers rejoice! Badass Widows introduces an original and exciting new series. In the tradition of Murder She Wrote and The Marlow Murder Club, Valerie Saul brings us Beth Winstead, a retired FBI agent, and a team of highly competent older women. Armed with professional skills, as well as the wisdom and compassion of age, the badass widows are a force to be reckoned with. Add the unique setting of Sausalito, California, and a heroine who crews a racing shell under the Golden Gate Bridge, and I’m hooked. Couldn’t put it down, can’t wait for the next installment!” —Diane Schaffer, Author of Mortal Zin“The badass widows are tough, tender, and more than live up to their name. This immersive mystery, filled with character and heart, is a well-written and satisfying delight. Valerie Saul has crafted an un-putdownable mystery with a cast of badass women I wish I knew in real life. Fantastic writing, endearing characters–this was a great read page after page.” —Jeanne De Vita, Instructor Creative Writing Program UCLA Extension and Stanford University Continuing StudiesAbout the AuthorValerie Saul brings a compelling voice to contemporary mystery with characters that defy stereotypes and embrace resilience. A lifelong reader and writer, she holds a doctorate in audiology, a master’s in speech pathology and audiology, and a bachelor’s in psychology. Her varied career spans clinical work, international roles, and teaching — experiences that enrich her storytelling. Saul’s inspiration stems from her belief that “society underestimates older women and we underestimate ourselves,” a theme vividly reflected in the bold protagonists of The Badass Widows. When she isn’t writing, she can be found hiking, rowing, or exploring the outdoors with her husband.Book Events:March 7 at 1 pm. Book Passage in Corte Madera, CA, will host a book launch event in celebration of Valerie Saul’s debut novel, The Badass Widows: A Mystery. Valerie will be joined in conversation by Mary Alice Stephens, author of Uncorked. More event info: https://www.bookpassage.com/event/valerie-saul-badass-widows-mystery-corte-madera-store March 14 at 2 pm. Book Passage in Corte Madera, CA will host a reading by Valerie Saul from her book, The Badass Widows: A Mystery. This event is organized by the Left Coast Writers and hosted by Book Passage. More event info: https://www.bookpassage.com/event/left-coast-writers%C2%AE-valerie-saul-badass-widows-mystery-corte-madera-store THE BADASS WIDOWS: A MYSTERYBy Valerie SaulMysteryPage Count: 268PAPERBACK: 9798897409624| $19EBOOK: 9798897409617| $5.99Pub Date: March 6, 2026About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by seven women of a certain age (five of whom are also authors). The press currently publishes more than 50 titles a year. Recently, they launched a new imprint, Sibylline Digital First, to publish more work from women over 50 with new titles publishing every Friday as part of their “Pub Date Fridays” campaign. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

