Bertha Mae's Brownie Co., Celebrates Ten Years of Sharing a 125 Year Old Recipe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Mrs. Fields to the finance world, a clever entrepreneur took advantage of a dull hiring period to spread the joy of a family recipe to the masses. Former commercial lender Wendy Pomerantz embarked on a journey on November 15, 2014, to spread joy through a family recipe that was created near the turn of the 20th century.

Ten years ago, Pomerantz left a job in the world of corporate finance after 17 years, and after a few years of some nagging from her family, she decided to finally open Bertha Mae’s Brownie Co.

“My kids harassed me for a couple of years to do so,” Pomerantz said. “And I explained to them that I couldn’t work full time, and parent full time, and have a side company.”

Seizing the opportunity to take this passion project on, Pomerantz took a secret family recipe that only a few people know, and built a whole company around it.

“It's a recipe that's shared by less than a dozen people. We have a small family and only the remaining cousins, I guess the three Granddaughters and their offspring have it.” Pomerantz said.

The original recipe was created by Bertha Mae, Wendy’s great-grandmother, but over these 10 years, it has been morphed into numerous flavors, sold alongside several different cookies and breads for people to enjoy.

With this being a family recipe, keeping that familial feel is held at the heart of every decision that Pomerantz makes.

“Because it's a family company, it motivates some of the decisions I make,” Pomerantz said. “With our gifts, everything includes a handwritten note. To me, that's just more personal and homey, than some type-written letter.”

These personal touches, alongside being able to work with Wendy, is exactly why customers like Rod Skidmore, continue to share her products and the company continues to grow throughout these 10 years in business. She takes every order as a personal connection and tries her best to make the customers feel like family themselves.

Skidmore emphasizes his favorite part of working with Bertha Mae’s is getting to work with Wendy and being able to customize certain things to make the gifts he sends perfect. He even discussed a special order of gifts that Pomerantz was willing to make a special product for.

“We did do one thing last year in January. I have a lemon tree in my yard. She actually took the lemons from my tree and made a lemon bar recipe,” Skidmore said.

Skidmore uses Bertha Mae’s for quarterly thank you gifts for clients that send him business, and he loves to promote Bertha Mae’s in the process.

“I try to promote Bertha Mae’s as well,” Skidmore said. “I'll let them know that this is a friend of mine who is a small business owner, cause when I send them, I want them to know it's handmade. Fresh made. It's not from some big box store or something.”

While it is not from a big box store, Bertha Mae’s has found its way into some high-profile locations throughout Los Angeles.

One of their oldest customers, The Pantages Theater, has carried Bertha Mae’s in their VIP room since 2016. According to Pat Payne, the Pantages Theaters House Manager, Bertha Mae’s is one of the easiest vendors she has had to work with. She continues to find many reasons to love supporting Bertha Mae’s.

“As a female entrepreneur in progress, I really do want to support a woman-owned business,” Payne said. “And more importantly, I really love the product. And I love the consistency.”

In the company's 10-year history, Bertha Mae’s has earned citywide recognition earning Best Brownie in LA three years running. But to Pomerantz, being invited to be a part of the Concern Foundation’s Annual Block Party means far more to her.

“Being invited to that, firstly, was just a huge pat on the back because I had been to it as a child. I remembered the quality of the event,” Pomerantz said. “And I remember the importance of it. And then when I was invited to be included in it, I was really flattered. Just flattered.”

When the foundation was created in the early 1970’s, Pomerantz' grandparents became early donors to the foundation and would take the family to the block party every year. Getting to share this recipe at the same event that she attended with her Nana, Bertha Maes daughter, “is just really neat.”

To mark this milestone, Bertha Mae’s is offering a 10 percent discount through the celebratory weekend. On November 15-17, use coupon code ’Anniversary’ to join in Bertha Mae’s 10-year anniversary celebration yourself.

To find out more about Bertha Mae's Brownie Co. and their delicious treats, click here https://berthamaesbrownies.com/

