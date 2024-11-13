Rabbet Expands Document Management Capabilities with Enhanced Features for Real Estate Investment Professionals

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rabbet.com, a leading platform for document management in real estate investment, proudly announces the release of enhanced capabilities to streamline and automate the management of key documents. These new features are designed to further empower lenders and developers in managing complex transactions, delivering even greater efficiency and accuracy in document handling.

The latest enhancements include advanced functionality for automatically reading and processing PDF draw summaries, sworn owner statements, and pay applications. These improvements reflect Rabbet’s ongoing commitment to simplifying the workflows of real estate investment professionals by reducing the time and effort required to manage and analyze critical documents.

The platform’s ability to automatically read and extract key information from sworn owner statements and pay applications provides real estate lenders and developers with an easier way to track project progress, validate payments, and maintain compliance with stored material and retainage requirements. Additionally, the ability to process PDF draw summaries enhances accuracy and reduces manual data entry, saving users time and minimizing the risk of errors in document analysis.

Rabbet’s expanded support for a wider range of document types ensures that users can handle more complex financial documentation across various projects while maintaining the high standard of data accuracy and security for which the platform is known. “With the new draw summary reading functionality, we are able to ingest data in minutes instead of hours, automatically highlight issues, and reduce our administrative processing time significantly with this functionality alone.” – Trey Meers, SVP, Real Estate Services – Construction Loan Monitoring, Wintrust Financial Corporation

“We are thrilled to introduce these new features, which further our mission to bring transparency and efficiency to real estate finance,” said Will Mitchell, CEO of Rabbet. “Real estate professionals deal with a high volume of complex documents, and with these updates, we are expanding our suite of products to make it easier for our customers to manage and process key financial documents with speed and precision.”

These enhancements are now available to all existing Rabbet customers, offering immediate benefits to their document management processes and providing a seamless experience in handling project financials.

About Rabbet

Rabbet is transforming the construction finance industry with tailored solutions that provide a complete picture of construction and asset management portfolios. Designed for real-time workflows and comprehensive insights, Rabbet enables real estate developers, construction lenders, and related service providers to lower operational costs, make more informed decisions, and earn trust with other financial stakeholders. Founded in Austin, TX in 2017, Rabbet has improved visibility and efficiency for over $100B in construction and capital expenditure projects. For more information about Rabbet, visit rabbet.com.

