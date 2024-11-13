PepperJax Grill Customizes Digital Guest Experience with Paytronix Loyalty and Mobile App

Guests earn rewards fast with loyalty integration across online ordering, mobile orders, catering and gift card programs

NEWTON, Mass. and KEARNEY, Neb., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix, the leader in guest engagement for restaurants and convenience stores, today announced that fast casual chain PepperJax Grill has deployed the full Paytronix platform, highlighted by a new mobile app. With the PepperJax Grill Rewards loyalty program, members can earn rewards at every point where customers engage with the brand.

PepperJax Grill had outgrown their legacy loyalty solution and chose to engage with Paytronix to build a better loyalty program and mobile app as part of a full technology upgrade. Paytronix also helped the brand add new capabilities dedicated to catering and the distribution of branded gift cards, available both online and in their new mobile app.

All of their new solutions have been fully integrated, so gift cards purchased with the app can be used for online ordering or catering. PepperJax loyalty also empowers the PepperJax marketing team to quickly launch new promotional campaigns and engage customers through email marketing, surprise promotions in the mobile app, and other exciting ways to reward their loyal guests.

“With the implementation of Paytronix, PepperJax is now able to seamlessly connect with our customers, delivering a more personalized experience and an enhanced, better-functioning rewards program,” said Emma Thompson, marketing manager, PepperJax Grill. “This technology allows us to engage with our community more effectively than ever, making each visit more rewarding.”





“PepperJax Grill has a powerful new loyalty program that’s already delivering rewards and experiences that their guests love,” said Andrea Mulligan, Chief Customer Officer, Paytronix. “As members engage with the brand, PepperJax Grill can now ensure a fully customized digital experience that resembles the way they prepare meals—a personalized and engaging interaction. Guests build their own experience from their order to their rewards.”

Join PepperJax Grill Rewards and start earning rewards, exclusive deals, and coupons. Earn 250 points just for signing up, enough to redeem a free drink! Plus, other perks like a free entrée on your birthday!

About PepperJax Grill

PepperJax Grill is a quick service restaurant chain (QSR) headquartered in Nebraska with 29 locations across five states, serving cook-to-order, grill-based items with a focus on fresh ingredients. Famous for high-quality, one-of-a-kind meals that are customized and grilled right in front of guests, PepperJax Grill features Philly Cheesesteaks and other savory sandwiches, fully loaded bowls or salads, and loaded fries.

About Paytronix

Paytronix, an Access Group company, is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Our innovative, unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications, and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands. Our valued clients leverage the power of Paytronix across 50,000 sites globally to create seamless, personalized, and brand-authentic experiences that foster lasting relationships with their customers. For more than 20 years, Paytronix has been a trusted partner helping brands maximize the lifetime value of their guests and grow more profitable businesses. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/703705fa-cdea-44f3-9763-8d6ea8dfd10c

Media Contact: Calen McGee Paytronix Systems, Inc. cmcgee@paytronix.com 646 957 7758

PepperJax Grill PepperJax Grill Customizes Digital Guest Experience with Paytronix Loyalty and Mobile App

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.