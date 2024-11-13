Mills Administration Launches “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”

One vaccinated winner to receive $1 for every person vaccinated in Maine by July 4, which means the more people vaccinated, the higher the grand prize

If drawn today, the total prize would be $876,655

Augusta, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills today announced the “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes,” a statewide program to encourage Maine people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The sweepstakes will reward one vaccinated winner with $1 for every person vaccinated in Maine by the Fourth of July.

The cash winnings increase by $1 for every Maine resident who receives at least one dose, as reported on the U.S. CDC vaccination tracker: the more people vaccinated, the higher the prize. The final prize amount will be determined by the number of Maine residents who have gotten a vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. EST on July 4, 2021. If the drawing were held today, the prize amount would total $876,655.

Residents age 12 and older who have received at least one dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Maine since December 15, 2020, may enter for a chance to win the prize. Registration is required and the deadline to get vaccinated and submit an entry is 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021. Entries are now being accepted online or by calling the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111. Governor Mills will announce the winner and the prize amount on the afternoon of the Fourth of July.

The Sweepstakes represents another push to vaccinate as many Maine people as possible ahead of President Biden’s July 4 goal of delivering at least one shot to 70 percent of adult (18+) Americans. Maine met that goal on May 12 – 53 days ahead of July 4 – and has also met that goal ahead of schedule for a larger eligible population: people 12 years and older. Maine is closing in on having 70 percent of adults fully vaccinated as well.

“Maine is a national leader in COVID-19 vaccination thanks to the more than 876,000 people who have already rolled up their sleeves,” said Governor Mills. “Our goal with the Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes is to encourage even more people to get the vaccine and declare their independence from COVID-19 as we approach the Fourth of July.” “Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community against COVID-19,” said Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. “The sweepstakes is just one way we’re promoting these safe and effective vaccines as we all work together to put the pandemic behind us as quickly as possible.” “Maine is already known as Vacationland, but to ensure that everyone can get together safely this summer, we also have to become Vaccinationland,” said Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “There’s no better time to get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

The Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes builds on Maine’s nation-leading progress in administering vaccinations and containing the spread of COVID-19. As of June 15, 74 percent of Maine people age 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. CDC vaccination tracker. Maine ranks third among states in the percent of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated.

Entry into the sweepstakes requires providing your name, date of birth, email address, phone number, home address, and the name and location of the place that provided your COVID-19 vaccine. Entry for children between the ages of 12 and 17 also requires a parent or guardian’s name, email address, and phone number.

Maine residents who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in another state, but received their second dose in Maine by June 30, 2021, are eligible. Maine residents who received both doses or the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine in another state are not eligible.

The winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries, using a process that mirrors that used by the Maine State Lottery. Potential winners are subject to verification of eligibility and agreement to comply with the official rules.

COVID-19 vaccinations remain widely available at community vaccination centers and local pharmacies. To find a vaccination site near you, visit the State’s vaccination website or call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.