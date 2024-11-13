Governor Mills Applauds AFA Committee’s Unanimous, Bipartisan Budget Agreement

June 27, 2021

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement after the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs (AFA) Committee reached unanimous, bipartisan agreement on the budget this evening:

“From 55 percent school funding, to full revenue sharing, to increased property tax relief, to health care, and much more, this budget makes important, meaningful, and historic progress for Maine people. I applaud the members of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee for their hard work in reaching this unanimous, bipartisan agreement.”

The budget agreement will go before the full Legislature for a vote this coming Wednesday, June 30, 2021.