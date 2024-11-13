Governor Mills Applauds Legislature’s Overwhelming Approval of State Budget
Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement after the Legislature approved the biennial budget with strong bipartisan support today:
“This budget is an historic investment in Maine people. By achieving 55 percent education funding and full revenue sharing, by increasing property tax relief and sending $300 in hazard pay to working Maine people, we are putting money back into the pockets of the people of this state and investing in a stronger, brighter future. I know this legislative session has been particularly difficult because of the pandemic, and I want to applaud both Republicans and Democrats for working together in good-faith to negotiate a strong budget that we can enact immediately. I commend the Legislature, am grateful for their work on this budget, and look forward to signing it into law in the coming days.”
