Caretech Expands Presence in Western Nebraska with the Addition of Community Liaison and Resource Coordinator

Caretech Welcomes Kate Schmer as Community Liaison and Resource Coordinator, Expanding Senior Care Access and Support Across Western Nebraska

GERING AND WESTERN NEBRASKA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech is pleased to announce its expanded presence in Western Nebraska with the appointment of Kate Schmer as Community Liaison and Resource Coordinator. Known for her dedication, empathy, and extensive community involvement, Kate brings a wealth of experience to this role and is excited to contribute to Caretech’s mission of providing quality care for seniors in underserved areas.

“I am looking forward to developing this role into something that truly serves our entire community,” said Kate. “I have been serving the community in different ways throughout my residence in Western Nebraska, but being able to increase brand awareness and continue the legacy of quality care to help those who need it most gives me a sense of pride. Caretech already has a large client base here, and being able to serve them and bring in new clients is truly fulfilling.”

Kate, who has spent years deeply involved in community organizations, sees this role as a natural extension of her life’s work. “Connecting people not only with care services but also bringing some of those Omaha and Eastern Nebraska resources out west here is a unique opportunity,” she explained. “I have always been the person with lots of contacts, and I can now use those relationships to help an entirely different population.”

Her extensive volunteer work with 4H, FFA, and leading children’s ministries at Grace Chapel has provided Kate with valuable insights and networks. “I can now use those same contacts to serve a new community. Developing these relationships in the care space is going to be a rewarding project,” she added.

In her new role, Kate plans to focus on programs that support veterans, as well as partnerships with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Medicaid Waiver program. “Our veterans are such an important part of our community, and helping them access the services they need is a priority. I’m also excited to work with families to give them the security of knowing their loved ones can stay in their homes. I’m here to speak to any organizations, groups, or individuals about what we can do to help!”

Kate understands the challenges rural populations face in accessing care. “Proximity to care is a major concern in rural communities. Even making people aware that in-home care is an option is vital. There are so many educational opportunities ahead, and I look forward to addressing these questions,” she shared.

For her first year, Kate’s goals are centered around positively impacting as many families as possible. “My sincere hope is to continue the company’s positive atmosphere and community service efforts while creating more jobs. It’s a new role, but I’m thrilled to learn and grow with the company,” she noted.

Having lived in the Nebraska Panhandle for 17 years, Kate considers the area her permanent home. “All three of our kids were born here, and our family is deeply rooted in the community. I am a big believer in giving back, and Caretech’s commitment to service and community partnerships aligns with my values.”

Kate’s agricultural background also drives her dedication to serving others. “Agriculture is fundamentally an industry of service, and farmers and ranchers are some of the most generous people I know. The ag way of life has instilled in me a deep sense of responsibility to care for others,” she reflected.

Kate will be covering the following counties in Western Nebraska: Sioux, Dawes, Sheridan, Box Butte, Scottsbluff, Morrill, Garden, Banner, Kimball, Cheyenne, and Deuel. Her role as Community Liaison and Resource Coordinator will focus on building relationships, providing essential resources, and ensuring quality care is accessible to those in need.

About Caretech

Caretech is a leading provider of compassionate in-home care services, dedicated to supporting the well-being and independence of seniors, and adults and adolescents living with disabilities across Nebraska. Through personalized care and an engaged team, Caretech strives to make a positive difference in the lives of seniors and individuals living with disabilities, along with their families by delivering essential services with empathy and professionalism. At Caretech, we bring the care to you. Anytime. Anywhere.

To learn more about Caretech, go to https://caretechinc.com/about-us/ or to speak to a Caretech representative, visit https://caretechinc.com/contact-us/.

Legal Disclaimer:

