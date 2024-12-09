Simple Life Reintroduces Manufactured Homes to Lakeshore Community in Oxford, Florida

Lakeshore Community Entrance pickleball court Lakeshore's Community Pool

Simple Life is thrilled to announce the reintroduction of manufactured homes as an offering in its Lakeshore community, located in the heart of Oxford, FL.

Reintroducing manufactured homes at Lakeshore marks a turning point in our community's growth, offering modern homebuyers more flexibility and choice.” — Mike McCann, CEO of Simple Life

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simple Life, a pioneer in right-sized living solutions since 2017, is thrilled to announce the reintroduction of manufactured homes as an offering in its Lakeshore community , located in the heart of Oxford, Florida. This exciting development reflects Simple Life’s commitment to offering flexible, affordable, and sustainable housing options that meet the evolving needs of homebuyers and community members.A Return to Our Roots"Reintroducing manufactured homes at Lakeshore marks a turning point in our community's growth, offering modern homebuyers more flexibility and choice," stated Mike McCann, CEO of Simple Life. These homes blend upscale living with natural surroundings, providing active individuals a fulfilling lifestyle in close-knit neighborhoods. The move back to manufactured homes aligns with Simple Life's mission of combining affordability, efficiency, and flexibility.Why Manufactured Homes?Andrew Ward, COO of Simple Life, emphasized, "Our commitment to right-sized living and sustainability is reinvigorated with this move, aligning perfectly with the desires of our residents and the housing market of today." Manufactured homes offer an affordable alternative to traditional site-built homes, with an average sales price lower than their counterparts, according to the Manufactured Housing Institute. Additionally, these homes are designed to minimize environmental impact, a sentiment echoed by a National Association of Home Builders study.Community Impact and BenefitsLakeshore, located near The Villages and surrounded by scenic parks and golf courses, embodies the simplicity, quality, and community spirit that Simple Life stands for. Gabriel Wahila, Director of Home Design and Construction at Simple Life, shared, "Manufactured homes at Lakeshore not only offer quality living at an affordable price but also contribute to the vibrant, eco-conscious community we strive to build."The reintroduction is anticipated to support the growing demand for eco-friendly housing options, with a reported 15% increase in inquiries for such homes over the past year.Looking ForwardLakeshore's manufactured homes will be of high quality, crafted by trusted manufacturers prioritizing durability, aesthetics, and functionality. The upcoming floorplans range from cozy tiny homes to spacious cottages, ensuring options for all preferences. The community will continue to offer both manufactured and site-built homes to cater to diverse needs."We are maintaining our site-built offering to meet diverse needs and preferences, allowing us to stay true to our roots while enhancing our offerings," added Andrew Ward.About Simple LifeSince its inception in 2017, Simple Life has been at the forefront of creating right-sized, affordable living spaces, offering high-quality homes that blend lifestyle, community, and value. With the reintroduction of manufactured homes in Lakeshore, Simple Life continues to provide innovative housing solutions that resonate with the modern buyer.For more information about Simple Life and Lakeshore’s offerings, please visit simple-life.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.