Dashawn Antonio Chappell, 22, of Asheboro, was charged with seven counts of trafficking methamphetamine by possession, seven counts of trafficking methamphetamine by sale, seven counts of trafficking methamphetamine by delivery, trafficking fentanyl by possession, trafficking fentanyl by sale, trafficking fentanyl by delivery, four counts of possession of firearm by felon, seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, three counts of possess with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, nine counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for storing controlled substances, two counts of conspiracy to sell cocaine, two counts of felony possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by manufacturing, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possess with intent to sell, or deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, possess with intent to sell, or deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony possess schedule I controlled substance, trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, possess with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and possess with intent to sell schedule II controlled substance.

Jaden Lee Chappell, 18, of Asheboro, was charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine, trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking in cocaine by manufacturing, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, trafficking in methamphetamine by sale, trafficking in methamphetamine by delivery, thirteen counts of possess with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, two counts of felony maintain a vehicle to store controlled substances, four counts of conspire to sell cocaine, three counts of felony possession of cocaine, seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of possess with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine, seven counts of felony possession of marijuana, conspiracy to sell marijuana, and two counts of possess with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), and carry concealed gun.

Haleigh Rose Dennis, 21, of Asheboro, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, one count of felony maintain a vehicle for storing controlled substances, two counts of felony maintain a dwelling for storing controlled substances, deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy to traffic fentanyl, possess with intent to sell, or deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possess with intent to sell, or deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, possess with intent to sell or deliver schedule I controlled substance, felony possess schedule I controlled substance, trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, possess with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and possess with intent to sell schedule II controlled substance.

Brian Melvin Dennis, 46, Asheboro, was charged with felony maintain a dwelling to store controlled substances, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possess with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine.

Juvenile #1, of Troy, was charged and held under a secured custody order for trafficking in opium or heroin by sell, trafficking in opium or heroin by delivery, trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, possession of handgun by minor, possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver marijuana, selling marijuana, and delivering marijuana.

Juvenile #2, of Troy, was charged and held under a secured custody order for possession of methamphetamine, assault on government official, and resisting public officer.

Juvenile #3, of Troy, was charged and held under a secured custody order for possession of a handgun by minor, possess with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance, sell schedule II controlled substance, deliver schedule II controlled substance, possess with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, sell marijuana, and deliver marijuana.

Anthony Lejae Marshall, 39, of Troy, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, two counts of sell marijuana, two counts of deliver marijuana, felony maintain a dwelling to store controlled substance, possess with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony possess marijuana, felony possess schedule I controlled substance, and possession of firearm by felon.

James Anthony Marshall, 64, of Troy, was charged with aid/abet possession of firearm by felon, two counts of felony maintain a dwelling for storing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possess with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

Ruby Delila Lewis, 40, of Troy, was charged with conspire to sell cocaine, conspiracy to deliver cocaine, possess with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintain a dwelling for keeping a controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana.

Henry Horne, 60, of Troy, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Sean Little, 23, of Mount Gilead, was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of (Oxycodone), and simple possession of marijuana.

Kweivon Fierce Allen, 19, of Biscoe, was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine by possession, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine by sale, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine by deliver, two counts of trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, possess with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony maintain a vehicle for storing a controlled substance.