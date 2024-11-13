Ilham Aliyev met with President of Togo

AZERBAIJAN, November 13 - Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of the Togolese Republic, on November 13.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to Togolese counterpart for participating in COP29. In response, President Gnassingbé thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation and noted the excellent organization of the event.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that Azerbaijan places great emphasis on its relations with African countries, including Togo. Both leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation including potential collaboration in education, agriculture, and other areas.