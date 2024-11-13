Ilham Aliyev met with President of Congo

AZERBAIJAN, November 13 - On November 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo.

President Denis Sassou-Nguesso congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the excellent organization of COP29 and fondly recalled his official visit to Azerbaijan.

The President of the Republic of the Congo invited the Azerbaijani leader to pay an official visit to his country.

During the meeting, the Presidents exchanged views on bilateral relations between the two countries. They noted the organization of a visit by a delegation of experts from various ministries in Azerbaijan to Congo in a short span of time, as well as exploring opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as the economy, trade, agriculture, and others. President Denis Sassou-Nguesso expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided for students from Congo to study in Azerbaijan. They also discussed cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

The President of Azerbaijan highlighted the substantial progress made at COP29, particularly in regard to key issues, but emphasized that the process would continue until the conclusion of the event. Both Presidents welcomed the initial agreements reached on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. The sides also discussed the commencement of the Loss and Damage Fund, as well as additional financial contributions to it. They also recognized the positive development of a new financial target set by international financial and banking institutions.