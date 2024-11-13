OMEGA X Releases their Second Japanese Mini-Album To. and Announces Upcoming Performances

Photo Credit: IPQ Photo Credit: IPQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 2 years and 3 months since debuting in Japan in 2022, OMEGA X has released the group’s second Japanese mini-album, To. The group’s Japanese debut album, Stand Up!, topped at #4 on the Oricon Daily Album Chart soon after its release. To raise the anticipation of their fans, FOR X, OMEGA X pre-released a B-side track, “ Cool My Head ,” on October 30th ahead of the album’s official release.“We always put in a lot of effort in each album, but we prepared this album with even more focus and excitement, knowing our fans were eagerly waiting for it. We hope to showcase great performances to our fans with this album, so please look forward to our activities.” - Yechan, member of OMEGA XThe mini-album includes five new songs: “Think I Wanna Do,” the title track “愛の力 (Power of Love),” “TOXIC,” the pre-release track “Cool My Head,” and “Bounce It.” The album is also released in two versions, one with a DVD portion and one without. The DVD portion of the album includes exclusive clips like behind-the-scenes and a performance video for “Cool My Head.” Along with the release of the new album, OMEGA X has also announced that they will meet their fans, FOR X, in Japan and Macau. The group will perform in Tokyo on November 17th and in Osaka on November 24th, then they will hold a fan meeting in Macau on December 21st. The OMEGA X members are excited to meet and interact with more of their fans in person.“I’m very excited to meet our fans again after a while. Thank you to all FOR X for waiting for our comeback. We have prepared this album diligently, so please give it a lot of support and love!” - Kevin, member of OMEGA XABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-Pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

OMEGA X | 'Power of Love' Official Lyrics Video

