Goddard confirms partnership with Nationally renowned child advocacy center

Joe Goddard confirms - Cardinal Healthcare Group has partnered with National award winning safe child center based in Pennsylvania

— Joe Goddard
ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joe Goddard, managing partner for Cardinal Healthcare Group has confirm a partnership with Pennsylvania based, ACP to recruit a pediatrician - child advocacy specialist. Joe states "This Nationally respected group works closely with foster care, child abuse/sexual abuse, specialist, detectives and the court system to insure our children are protected and cared for. They've been involved in over 30,000 cases of suspected child abuse and sexual abuse. We are very proud to be partnered with such a group and honored to work with this amazing team".

ACP was established in 1999 to coordinate services to ensure the accuracy and speed of investigations to help protect children from further abuse. ACP is a fully accredited Child Advocacy Center with a staff that has, for over a quarter of a century, fostered relationships with and provided child abuse services to Western Pennsylvania counties, and has been involved in more than 30,000 cases of suspected child abuse.

Over time, ACP has evolved into a multi-purpose agency that is passionate about serving children and families and continues to offer programs and services intent on stopping and preventing child abuse. ACP currently has six locations, all fully accredited by the National Children's Alliance.

Cardinal Healthcare Group, based in Rogers, Arkansas, is a Nationally respected, healthcare consulting/recruiting firm with over 650 clients in 50 states, and over 30 years of experience.

