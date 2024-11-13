115th Fighter Wing welcomes new commander

MADISON, Wis. –

There is a new commander leading the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing - which includes more than 1,000 Airmen and a squadron of F-35A Lightning II aircraft.

Col. Benjamin Gerds, 115th Operations Group commander, assumed command from Col. Bart Van Roo during an official change of command ceremony in an aircraft hangar at Truax Field November 3.

"There is not a person who was more qualified or credible to establish personal relationships with the Madison community and form lasting partnerships to move this wing into the next chapter," Gerds said of Van Roo. “I am a better commander and officer because of you, and I will take my lessons from you forward as I endeavor to follow in your footsteps as I lead this wing in the future.”

Gerds began his military career with the 115th Fighter Wing in 1998 as an enlisted Airman. The colonel served as an F-16 weapons system apprentice before earning a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He then attended officer candidate selection school and earned his commission in 2002. He has served as the Wisconsin National Guard’s state director of operations, 115th Fighter Wing unit conversion officer, 176th Fighter Squadron commander, and 115th Operations Group commander. During this time, he deployed eight times in support of homeland, expeditionary and overseas missions under Operations Noble Eagle, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Freedom’s Sentinel and Resolute Support. Gerds has more than 2,800 flying hours and has been serving for over 25 years.

Van Roo reflected on how his tenure as commander began amidst the Wisconsin National Guard’s robust COVID-19 response mission. It went on to include supporting the 2021 presidential inauguration, the transition to fifth generation F-35 aircraft and two of the largest reserve component period deployments in unit history.

“This fighter wing has a celebrated legacy of exceptional culture and excellence in aviation, and I am so happy to be a small part of that,” said Van Roo. “As I reflect on my 33 years with our unit, I am filled with a profound sense of admiration for the chance to serve with such great people. Your dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment to the mission has cemented our unit as one of the greatest in the storied history of the National Guard.”

Van Roo enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1992 and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 1998 with a Bachelor of Science degree in cell physiology. He served as both the director of operations and commander of the 176th Fighter Squadron, the Wisconsin Air National Guard director of operations and the Northern Lightning exercise director at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center. Following four years as the commander of the 115th Fighter Wing, Van Roo will continue his military service as the director of strategic plans and operations for the Wisconsin Joint Force Headquarters.

Brig. Gen. Erik Peterson, the Wisconsin Air National Guard chief of staff commended Gerds for his dedication and leadership with the wing.

“Col. Gerds, as you take command of the 115th Fighter Wing, know that you had no small part in helping develop this team. Over the last four years you led the wing through the transition to the F-35 and the start of F-35 operations as the 115th Operations Group commander,” said Peterson. “Your performance in those roles made it an easy decision to know who to select to command one of the Air Force’s most valuable combat wings as we enter one of the most tumultuous periods of great power competition since World War II.”

As the 115th Fighter Wing’s newest commander, Gerds addressed the fighter wing members on the future of the 115th.

“We have developed ourselves into the national instrument of power that will be indispensable in the turbulent environment that is evolving,” said Gerds. “We are the leading edge, and we will continue to be called upon.”