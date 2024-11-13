Governor Mills Continues State of Civil Emergency as Maine Fights COVID-19

September 30, 2020

Governor Mills today extended the State of Civil Emergency (PDF) for thirty days through October 29, 2020. The Governor’s decision to extend the emergency is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations, according to the National Governors Association. For example, the states of Vermont and New Hampshire (PDF) recently extended their States of Emergency.

“As Maine enters the colder months and more activities move indoors, it is more important than ever to maintain the critical public health measures that have kept us all safe,” said Governor Mills. “We know how to mitigate the spread of the virus. In order to protect our health, keep schools safely open for as many students as possible, and ensure our economy can continue on the road to recovery, we must wear our face coverings, maintain physical distancing, and wash our hands often.”

A State of Civil Emergency allows Maine to draw down critical Federal resources and to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19. This is Governor Mills’ seventh extension of the State of Civil Emergency. Under Maine law, Proclamations of Civil Emergencies may be issued in thirty day increments.

As of September 22, 2020, Maine, adjusted for population, ranks 2nd lowest in the nation in terms of positive cases; 5th lowest in the nation in terms of deaths; the lowest in terms of patients ever-hospitalized out of the 36 states reporting; and 10th highest in the percentage of people who have recovered out of the 45 states reporting.