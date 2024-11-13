Governor Mills Continues State of Civil Emergency as Maine Fights COVID-19

October 29, 2020

Governor Janet Mills today extended the State of Civil Emergency (PDF) for thirty days through November 27, 2020. The Governor’s decision to extend the emergency is in line with nearly every other state in the nation which have ongoing emergency declarations, according to the National Governors Association. For example, the State of Vermont extended its State of Emergency earlier this month.

“Rising case counts show that this virus is still very much among us and we must take every precaution to slow its spread,” said Governor Mills. “If we protect ourselves and protect one another by washing our hands frequently, maintaining six feet distance between ourselves and others, and wearing a face covering whenever possible, we can limit the spread of this dangerous virus, ensure our businesses survive these colder months, and keep our schools open as we enter winter.”

A State of Civil Emergency allows Maine to draw down critical Federal resources and to deploy all available tools to respond to and contain COVID-19. This is Governor Mills’ eighth extension of the State of Civil Emergency. Under Maine law, Proclamations of Civil Emergencies may be issued in thirty day increments.