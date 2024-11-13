Beck Flavors Unveils the 2025 'Flavors of the Year'

This year's FOTY feature: Miso-Caramel, Marshmallow Banana Cream, Limoncello, Hawaij Spice Blend

Four Distinctive Flavors Set to Shape Consumer Preferences in 2025 based on the latest food and beverage trends.

Crafting flavors involves capturing the essence of the ingredients and isolating core flavor components. We refine each flavor until it resonates as the exact experience we envision for consumers.” — Beck Flavors’ Flavor Scientist, Nick Viriyasiri

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beck Flavors is excited to announce its 2025 “ Flavors of the Year ,” showcasing innovative flavor profiles that reflect the latest in consumer taste trends. From indulgent creations to exotic inspirations, the 2025 selection highlights Beck Flavors' commitment to both innovation and craftsmanship in flavor development.Beck Flavors’ annual flavor forecast draws from extensive consumer research, with each flavor capturing a unique taste experience that aligns with consumers’ evolving preferences. This year’s selection brings global inspiration, comfort, and culinary creativity to a variety of applications, offering brands insight into what consumers will be craving in the year ahead.AN ELEVATED TAKE ON FAMILIAR FAVORITES𝐇𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐣 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐝. A Middle Eastern-inspired blend, Hawaij introduces consumers to a warm, spiced profile that draws from a mix of cumin, cardamom, black pepper, and turmeric. Perfectly suited for coffee, baked goods, and confections, Hawaij balances warmth and complexity, inviting a new way to enjoy comforting spices. According to recent findings, 46% of U.S. consumers agree that enjoying international cuisine provides a meaningful way to experience different cultures. As consumers continue to seek out global flavors, Hawaij answers the call with a profile both unique and universally appealing.𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐨. Bringing the spirit of Italian cuisine to the forefront, Limoncello combines zesty citrus notes with a hint of sweetness, creating a refreshing yet sophisticated flavor. Ideal for beverages and desserts, this flavor taps into the trend of vibrant, fruity flavors with a twist. As Gen Z and millennials continue to seek no-to-low alcohol alternatives, this lemony addition elevates any mocktail or sparkling tea. Limoncello offers brands a versatile flavor that can evoke both nostalgia and luxury, adding a splash of brightness to any product.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦. According to a Mintel consumer report, engagement and preference increases 78% among Millennials when nostalgic flavors are offered in modern forms. Marshmallow Banana Cream delivers that indulgent, nostalgic experience reminiscent of classic American desserts. The rich creaminess of banana blends seamlessly with the sweet, airy texture of marshmallow, creating a comforting flavor perfect for confections, dairy products, and snacks. This flavor caters to the continued demand for nostalgic treats that offer consumers a "little moment of joy."𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐨 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐥. A unique blend of savory and sweet, Miso Caramel combines the umami depth of miso with the buttery richness of caramel. This innovative flavor profile is ideal for adventurous consumers seeking new taste experiences. In fact, 37% of US adults say they are more likely to try a new product if it has Asian flavors or ingredients. Perfect in snacks, sauces, and even beverages, Miso Caramel exemplifies the push toward bold and unexpected flavor combinations that surprise and delight.CELEBRATING THE ART OF FLAVOR CREATIONBeck Flavors’ Flavor Scientist , Nick Viriyasiri, explains the meticulous process behind these creations: "Crafting each flavor involves capturing the essence of the ingredients—whether by tasting or through memory—and isolating their core flavor components. Through multiple test rounds, we refine each flavor until it resonates as the exact experience we envision for consumers."ANTICIPATING 2025 CONSUMER TRENDSAccording to Beck Flavors’ research, consumers increasingly seek familiar flavors with a twist, as well as experiences that transport them to other cultures. This year's flavors reflect these desires, offering exciting possibilities for consumer-packaged goods, food manufacturers, restaurants, and cafes to connect with their customers’ tastes on a deeper level.For more information about Beck Flavors or to request a sample , visit www.beckflavors.com ###Media ContactNick PalankMarketing Manager, Beck Flavorsnpalank@beckflavors.com314-878-7522About Beck Flavors:Beck Flavors, a leader in innovative flavor solutions, partners with brands to craft custom flavors that resonate with today’s consumer trends. Founded in 1904 and proudly headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Beck Flavors is a family-owned business that has grown from humble beginnings to become a renowned name in flavor development. Their unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction is what sets Beck Flavors apart. With expertise in taste science and a passion for creativity, Beck Flavors brings unique and memorable flavors to the market year after year.

What Makes Beck Flavors Great!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.