New Self Storage Facility Opens to Serve Growing Bonita Springs, FL Market

Noble Storage opens 665-unit self storage facility off Bonita Beach Rd SE.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based Noble Storage today announced the opening of a 665-unit self storage facility located at 12721 Bonita Beach Rd SE in Bonita Springs, FL. The 100% climate-controlled facility offers customers a clean, safe and secure place to store their belongings.“The Bonita Springs area is growing and we’re excited to offer a space-saving solution. We are committed to expanding our presence and are especially excited to serve this market” stated Brad Noble, President of Noble Storage. “We are confident our state-of-the-art facility will be a great resource for new and established residents,” Brad continued.Branded Space Shop Self Storage , this Bonita Springs location provides a budget-friendly solution to space constraints at home or in offices. With numerous types of self storage units available, tenants can benefit from the below offerings:• Climate-controlled storage options• 24/7 access• Drive-up units• Month-to-month leases• Packing and moving supplies available• Deliveries accepted• Dollies and handcarts available• Online payment options and autopayLocated off I-75/Route 93, across the street from the new 68-acre mixed use development Midtown at Bonita, Space Shop Self Storage in Bonita Springs is just eight minutes east of Barefoot Beach, making this location perfect for storing beach gear and water sports equipment.Explore available storage units with several move-in specials to choose from by visiting https://www.spaceshopselfstorage.com/locations/florida/bonita-springs/space-shop-self-storage-bonita-springs/ About Noble StorageNoble Storage is the real estate development arm of its partner company Noble Family Enterprises. Noble Family Enterprises is a privately funded, well-capitalized, family office headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Noble Family Enterprises invests in many multi-faceted businesses that include a broad spectrum of industries. We are actively pursuing various opportunities and growing the portfolio of businesses.

