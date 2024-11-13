Eastern Cape of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform launches Lindaba zika DRDAR news bulletins

DRDAR drafts Noxolo Grootboom to read news bulletins

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) has launched Iindaba zika DRDAR, a news show about the department’s rural development and agriculture programmes in the province as part of its communication programme.

Renowned former SABC isiXhosa News anchor Noxolo Grootboom has been brought on board as the anchor of the news show, bringing her expertise and passion to digital screens across the world. The first bulletin was broadcast on October 31 live from a locally-based digital radio and TV studio in East London, supporting DRDAR’s commitment to boosting local businesses and community development.

The objectives of Iindaba zika DRDAR include educating the public about the programmes and services of the Department, raising awareness about DRDAR’s achievements, promoting the department’s work and fostering community engagement and public participation.

As part of this strategic communication programme, the Department has contracted Keith Ngesi Digital TV, a local media training and news production company, to provide broadcast, technical and news production services by the Department.

With this media and communication product, we want to bring nicely packaged content about the work of the Department to the people o” our province, use this communication format to tell stories of enterprises supported by the DRDAR and other government institutions as part of ensuring inclusive economic growth.

The news bulletins are broadcast on DRDAR’s social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube. The next bulletins will be aired on November 21, 28 and December 05 2024.

For more information and to RSVP please contact Mr. Thozi Manyisana (DRDAR Communications) on 082 494 3600

#GovZAupdates #GovZAserviceDelivery