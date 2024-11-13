MEC Tertuis Simmers on infrastructure sector as biggest biggest driver of job creation in Western Cape

Infrastructure sector biggest driver of job creation in the Western Cape

The Western Cape MEC of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, is pleased with the increase in employment in the infrastructure sector, as reported in the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024.

The industry that contributed the most to job creation in the Western Cape in Q3 was construction, which saw 42 000 new jobs added to the industry. This is the largest quarter-to-quarter increase in employment of all provinces in the country.

MEC Simmers said, “The 42 000 new jobs added to the construction industry show a massive 20% increase and brings the total number of jobs in the industry in the Western Cape up from 210 000 jobs in the second quarter, to 251 000 jobs in the third quarter. Infrastructure is the foundation of economic growth and more jobs. This increase in numbers reflects the Western Cape Government’s efforts and dedication to building a better, prosperous province that benefits all its people.”

Overall, the Western Cape added 75,000 jobs in Q3 of 2024, which means construction is responsible for 56% of all jobs created in the Western Cape for this quarter.

MEC Simmers added, “I am especially proud of the growth shown in the infrastructure sector, and I believe that this is testament to the commitment of all relevant stakeholders, such as the Western Cape Government, the private sector, local and national governments, and communities, working together to build a better future for all filled with opportunities.”

