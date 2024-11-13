Gauteng Legislature invites media stakeholder session on oncology services in Gauteng Hospitals, 14 Nov

Portfolio Committee’s stakeholder session on oncology services in Gauteng Hospitals

The Health and Wellness Portfolio Committee invites media representatives to attend the concluding session of its Focused Intervention Study on Oncology Services in Gauteng. Led by Portfolio Committee Chair Adv. Ezra Letsoalo, this session will gather various oncology services stakeholders—including Roche South Africa, CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa, Pink Drive, DKMS Africa, and the Cancer Association of South Africa—to discuss current challenges, resource needs, and actionable recommendations for enhancing oncology services across Gauteng hospitals.

This engagement follows the initial study conducted on October 23-24, 2024, under the theme “Assessing the Impact of the Programmatic Scope on Oncology Services in Gauteng Hospitals.” The discussions will focus on strategies to improve access to cancer treatment, strengthen healthcare resources, and promote effective cancer control throughout the province. The session also supports the Portfolio Committee’s oversight role over the Department of Health and expands its understanding of oncology service provision in Gauteng.

Media is invited to the session as follows:

Date: Thursday, 14 November 2024

Venue: Committee Room C, Gauteng Provincial Legislature

Time: 10:00 AM

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Health and Wellness Portfolio Committee please contact: Ms Thabisile Nzuke 082 619 4411 or email: TNzuke@gpl.gov.za

