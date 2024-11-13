Minister Barbara Creecy launches 2024/25 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign on World Remembrance Day, 17 Nov

Transport Minister Greecy to launch the 2024/25 Festive Season Road Safety Campaign on World Remembrance Day.

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Greecy and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) will on Sunday, 17 November 2024 launch the country’s road safety awareness campaign and remember traffic officers who died in the line of duty.

South Africa’s diverse modes of transportation present a unique road safety challenge. This year’s festive season period includes four (4) public holidays, which leads to extended long weekends and high accidents on the roads.

The Department of Transport will launch governments festive season road safety campaign to curb road accidents during the country’ peak traveling period. The 46-day campaign, which stretches from December 1 to mid-January, intends to raise awareness about road safety and intensify law enforcement operations on all major routes led by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the South African Police Service, provincial and municipal traffic authorities.

With traffic volumes expected to increase ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s long weekends, the campaign will be heightened especially in high-risk zones.

The Minister will outline plans to deal with drunken driving and pedestrian safety especially in residential areas where a high number of festivities are expected in the period ahead.

The event will mark World Remembrance Day, to remember all the people who have died on the roads. South Africa is making slow progress in reducing road fatalities and efforts are being increased to achieve a 50% reduction in road deaths by the year 2030.

The Minister will also use the event to pay respect to 69 traffic officers who have died in the line duty. MECs responsible for transport in all provinces have been invited to the event. Family members and other law enforcers from all provinces are expected to attend the solemn occasion.

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date: Sunday, 17 November 2024

Venue: Boekenhoutkloof traffic training college (Pretoria West)

First Session (Part 1): from 07:00 to 10:00 - Wreath Laying Ceremony

Second Session (Part 2): from 11:00 to 14:00 - Festive Season Road Safety Campaign Launch

Members of the media attending are requested to confirm attendance with Luthando Ngilana on Luthandon@rtmc.co.za / 067 427 9165 or Esethu Hasane on 071 259 2442 or hasanee@dot.gov.za

For General Enquiries contact:

Simon Zwane

Cell: 082 551 9892

#Gov