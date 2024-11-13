Italia Secrets is born, the first digital luxury travel guide that selects the best experiences in each region of Italy

Italia Secrets

A collection of places exclusively photographed, geolocalized, and reviewed by high-profile locals

TREVISO, TREVISO (TV), ITALY, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launched in October 2024, Italia Secrets ( www.italiasecrets.com ) is an experiential platform that showcases the best places in Italy "where food meets art and design". Experiences that combine a tantalizing blend of taste and beauty, selected by local opinion leaders and trendsetters.Lombardy, Veneto, Tuscany, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Sicilia, Campania, and Lazio Secrets are the first 7 regions of Italy that are part of the Italia Secrets collection of vertical guides. Each can be easily browsed by municipality, type of experience, tag, and geolocation, helping travelers pick the experience that best suits them.For the first time in a guide, the aesthetic aspect is the main criterion evaluated, "la Bellezza" in Italian, in addition to high standards in the food and wine, hospitality, and artistic offer of each place.The Founder and Editorial Director of Italia Secrets is Lavinia Colonna Preti, an Italian entrepreneur, a photographer and a creative based in Treviso near Venice, with over 25 years of experience in the field of international communication, who’s vision was to create a high-end guide where "all the top places in Italy will be revealed to an international public, while highlighting the peculiar identity of each region, mixing 5-star hotels with small osterias, the only selection criterion being excellence and high profile attendance”.All the places listed in the guides are told through narration in 2 languages, English and Italian, and exclusively live photographed by the Italia Secrets team. The project is multichannel, present on the Web, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and the Google Web App. Each regional guide has a dedicated website and social media, and each of them is included in the Italia Secrets portal.The guides suggest restaurants, bistros, and secret wine cellars where the good things of the past meet contemporary flavors, hotels and historic mansions that are a point of reference for international hospitality, up to museums and ateliers of high craftsmanship that give life to products unique in the world.Only those hidden gems that allow travelers to enjoy great service, excellent products, a beautiful environment, and the the warmth of a welcoming smile. Experiences devoted to quality where unique details make the design, and the atmosphere defines a precise style.Italia Secrets is a project developed by the media company Luoghi Secrets that plans to create additional vertical portals in all the main regions of Italy within the next 3 years, intending to become one of the major players in the segment of the high-end lifestyle travel sector.italiasecrets.com | lombardiasecrets.com | venetosecrets.com | toscanasecrets.com | friuliveneziagiuliasecrets.com | siciliasecrets.com | campaniasecrets.com | laziosecrets.comFACTSHEET• 3,5 million contacts monthly• 2,000 places visited and photographed• 1,5 million page views monthly• ~300 thousand followers IG• ~150 thousand followers FBLAVINIA COLONNA PRETIFounder e Editorial Director Luoghi SecretsLavinia can count on over 25 years of experience in international strategic communications between Milan, London, and NY, with a specific background in the promotion of lifestyle and luxury companies for some of the major brands in the world, including Amex, Cartier, Diesel, Prada.A digital entrepreneur, photographer, and a great lover of visual arts, former Councillor for Culture and Tourism of the Municipality of Treviso, in 2017 Lavinia began to create the Secrets guides.She lives between Treviso and Milan coordinating a team of collaborators and brand ambassadors.

