Temporary measures to be applied at Taipa Houses on 16 November

MACAU, November 13 - In conjunction with the activities of the 71st Macau Grand Prix, temporary measures will be applied to the Taipa Houses, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), on 16 November (Saturday) from 12pm to 11pm.

From 12pm to 11pm, the Macanese Living Museum, the Exhibitions Gallery, the Nostalgic House of the Taipa Houses and Avenida da Praia will be closed to the public. Temporary accesses to the Creative Casa (Operator: Universal Gallery and Bookstore) and the House for Receptions (Operator: Casa Maquista) of the Taipa Houses will be available.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8988 4000 during office hours, or visit the IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo.