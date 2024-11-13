【Experienced by top drivers】Macao Grand Prix Museum x MGM co-launch brand-new interactive VR installation

MACAU, November 13 - Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) is unveiling a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix in collaboration with several integrated resort enterprises in November, in active support of the 71st Macau Grand Prix, which will kick off tomorrow (14 November). As part of the series, a brand-new interactive installation named “VR F3 Pit Stop Challenge” is launched in collaboration with MGM. Several top-notch drivers who will join the Macau Grand Prix this year were invited to engage in the fun challenge today (13 November), casting the spotlight onto the Museums’ rich appeal across “tourism +” together.

Co-launched by the Museum and MGM, the new interactive installation — “VR F3 Pit Stop Challenge” debuted days ago. Museum visitors are welcome to experience the challenge at the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix Zone on the first floor of the Museum until 17 February 2025. Through the installation, participants can become pit crew members in charge of changing the tires at the virtual pit stop and strive to complete two sets of tasks within two minutes. Participants can experience the importance of speed, accuracy and seamless cooperation within the team for task completion as though they were part of the race.

Top drivers grace the Museum and experience new interactive installation

Six acclaimed drivers who will join the Macau Grand Prix this year were invited to visit the Museum and experience the new interactive installation today (13 November).

The prominent drivers who graced the Museum include Christopher Haase, who will drive for Phantom Global Racing at Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup; Peter Hickman, who will race for FHO Racing BMW Motorrad at the 56th Edition of Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix as the title holder of last edition; legendary motorcycle racer and champion for nine years in a row, Michael Rutter; Michael Rutter’s extraordinary protégé, Craig Neve; runner-up of the last edition of Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, Davey Todd, as well as the independent racing driver Sam West.

On the occasion, Davey Todd signed an agreement with the founder of FHO Racing BMW Motorrad in Macao, Faye Ho, to join and represent this racing team to compete in the British Superbike series next year. It will be much anticipated.

Activity series in November unveils the charm of “tourism + sports”

The 71st Macau Grand Prix is held for four days in a row (14 – 17 November) starting tomorrow. In active support of this prestigious event, MGTO joins hands with several integrated resort enterprises to roll out a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix at the Macao Grand Prix Museum since early November, to paint the motorsport month with more vibrant color. Some of the exhibitions will span across next year. The collaborative projects are conducted to manifest Macao’s appeal of “tourism + sports”, enrich the offerings of the world centre of tourism and leisure, and brighten the city’s golden calling card as an international metropolis.

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offer of “tourism +” and enriches the destination appeal.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10:00 – 18:00 daily except Tuesdays. For ticketing and more information, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.