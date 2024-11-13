Aurealis Therapeutics raises CHF 8M to complete Phase-2 studies in Chronic Wounds and accelerate Oncology program

Funds will be used to complete Phase 2 RCTs with AUP-16 for Chronic Wounds, and accelerate the development of AUP-55 for ovarian, peritoneal and bladder cancer.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, November 13, 2024 -- Aurealis Therapeutics, a synthetic biology company developing multi-targeting, scalable, low cost of goods cell and gene therapies for high unmet medical needs, has raised CHF 8 million from existing investors and shareholders.

The funds will be primarily used to complete Phase 2 clinical studies with Aurealis lead product AUP-16 for Chronic Wounds, such as Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU), and accelerate the preclinical and CMC development of the lead candidate AUP-55 for cancers such as ovarian cancer, other peritoneal carcinomatosis and bladder cancer.

Chronic Wounds, deadly cancers, and inflammatory conditions are complex, multi-factorial diseases which represent massive unmet medical needs and require multi-targeting to be cured. Aurealis Therapeutics is committed to developing multi-targeting therapies based on its unique, proprietary platform. Aurealis platform consists of live, biosafety level 1 lactic acid bacteria, genetically modified to synthesize multiple human therapeutic proteins, acting as millions of nanoscale drug bioreactors in the human body, directly at the disease site. The company’s ambition is to create solid clinical and health economic data in Chronic Wounds, deadly cancers and beyond. This, while engaging with strategic partners to enable market entry and ensure this game-changing technology platform will benefit millions of patients throughout the world.

“We are excited to announce this successful funding round and want to express our gratitude for the trust and support that we have received from the investors. We have exciting times ahead as our Phase 2 study in Diabetic Foot Ulcer is close to completion, and our oncology program is moving towards the clinic” said Juha Yrjänheikki, CEO of Aurealis Therapeutics.

“We have successfully developed our platform and key assets AUP-16 for Chronic Wounds and AUP-55 for Cancer. Positive clinical data, existing and new partnerships, and growing investor base and interest at the market makes us highly confident about completing our next CHF 35M equity round and creating substantial value to all stakeholders” continued Laurent Décory, COO of Aurealis Therapeutics.

About Aurealis Therapeutics

Aurealis Therapeutics AG is a Swiss-Finnish clinical-stage company developing scalable and low COGS multi-target cell and gene therapies allowing to modulate tissue microenvironment and tackle complex multi-factorial diseases such as chronic wounds, cancers, and inflammation. Aurealis modular gene therapy platform consists of non-pathogenic lactic acid bacterium Lactococcus cremoris, genetically engineered to produce and release multiple human therapeutic proteins in the body: cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, antibody fragments. These living bacterium act as millions of nanoscale bioreactors at the site of the disease, allowing multi-targeting as one product, to treat multifactorial diseases. Aurealis pipeline includes Chronic Wounds (AUP-16, ongoing Phase 2), Oncology (AUP-55, pre-clinical stage), Inflammation (AUP-60, discovery stage).

