Free State Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs on suspension of Chief Executive Officer of the Free State Development Corporation (FDC)

Update on suspension of FDC CEO amid misconduct investigation

On 26 March 2024, the then MEC for DESTEA , Thabo Meeko officially suspended the Chief Executive Officer of the Free State Development Corporation (FDC) following the allegations of a misconduct received by the office of the MEC.

In light of the said allegations, the MEC appointed an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation in order to determine the veracity of the allegations.

The investigation has been completed and the report was submitted to the MEC for Finance, Economic Development and Tourism, Ketso Makume with the necessary recommendation.

The MEC is currently studying the report and will apply his mind and subsequently announce the course of action in due course.

Inquiries: Mojalefa Mphapang, Head of Communication on 0722741734

#GovZAservicedelivery #GovZAUpdates

 

