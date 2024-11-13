Eastern Cape Government welcomes employment rate increase

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government has welcomed the significant increase in the province’s employment rate, as reflected in the latest unemployment figures of the third quarter of 2024.

The report is based on the latest data released by Statistics South Africa that shows the official rate of employed person increasing by a notable gain of about 83 000 people hired in the third quarter in the Eastern Cape Province, recording an impressive 3.8 per cent decrease.

This upward trend is an indication to the province’s unwavering commitment to creating an enabling environment for job creation and stimulating economic growth.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane welcomes the positive trend, stating, “The increase in employment rate is a welcomed milestone in our journey towards building a prosperous Eastern Cape. We remain dedicated to creating an enabling environment for business to thrive, and our citizens to access decent employment opportunities.”

The government attributes this progress to targeted job creation initiatives, skills development programs, and support for small businesses.

To sustain this growth, the Eastern Cape Provincial Government will continue to invest in critical infrastructure projects and strengthening partnerships with private sector stakeholders and local communities.

Media enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

General Manager: Provincial Communication Service / Spokesperson to the Premier & Government

Cell: 082 728 7476

E-mail: Khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

