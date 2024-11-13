Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi briefs Parliament on progress made regarding her key responsibilities, 13 Nov

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will brief members of Parliament tomorrow, Wednesday, 13 November 2024 at 15h00 on progress made regarding her key responsibilities, as assigned by the President when she replies to questions in the National Assembly.

Specifically, the Minister will update members of parliament on progress in relation to transferring state land to local municipalities and the proclamation and registration of townships, which ensures progress in the handover of title deeds programme.

Additionally, the Minister will update members on progress in relation to acquiring a significant amount of land in the Western Cape province, which has the potential to yield approximately 14,000 new housing units, aiming to relocate people from unsuitable areas, address housing backlogs, and improve living standards for township residents.

The Minister's briefing will also cover government efforts to ensure victims of natural disasters across the country are housed in humane conditions using lasting solutions, particularly in provinces recently affected by adverse weather conditions, including KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and Gauteng.

This update demonstrates government's commitment to providing sustainable human settlements and restoring dignity to millions of people.

The Minister will also utilise the occasion to brief members of parliament on the department's progress in enhancing systems for recording and tracking housing applications.

This upgrade aims to eliminate prolonged waiting periods and provide transparent status updates, ensuring applicants can monitor their application’s progress. The improved system will streamline the process, reducing delays and uncertainty for those awaiting housing.

This development is part of the government's efforts to provide efficient and effective services to citizens.

