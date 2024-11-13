Minister Solly Malatsi: AfricaTech

Honourable Guests,

Esteemed Colleagues,

Industry Leaders, and Friends.

Good morning.

It is a great privilege to welcome all of you to this year’s AfricaTech Festival here in Cape Town. We come together not just as representatives of our individual countries but as advocates for a shared vision: a digitally connected, inclusive, and prosperous Africa.

Today, we stand on the brink of transformative opportunities. The digital era has opened doors for growth and inclusion across the continent, creating new pathways for economic and social progress.

While technology holds enormous promise, it is essential that we harness its potential in a way that benefits all Africans.

South Africa is honoured to play its role in this journey, both as a leader and as a partner to our fellow African nations.

Policy and Connectivity: Building Africa’s Digital Future

We recognise that true progress begins with policy foundations that enable connectivity, innovation, and inclusivity.

We are working to create a digital economy that can uplift poor South Africans out of poverty and set a course for the future of our continent.

Research underscores the urgency of this mission, revealing that each 10% increase in broadband penetration can raise GDP by as much as 1.38% (International Telecommunications Union, 2022).

Imagine the impact this could have across the African continent, where connectivity and inclusion remain key to unlocking our full economic potential.

Our Digital Economy Master-Plan and SA Connect programme are critical elements of this foundation.

SA Connect has connected over 4,000 schools, clinics, and government sites across South Africa, an investment not just in infrastructure but in education, healthcare, and community resilience (South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, 2023).

By bridging the digital divide here in South Africa, we are laying the groundwork for broader initiatives that can make affordable, widespread connectivity a reality for all people.

And to accelerate this vision further, I have committed to opening new pathways to facilitate connectivity for all South Africans.

We are exploring equity-equivalent programmes to simplify investment partnerships while ensuring local ownership requirements don’t pose a barrier.

We are also committed to reducing the cost of data and devices, making digital access affordable for more South Africans.

In 2021, mobile data costs remained prohibitively high across much of Africa, with South Africa ranking 136th out of 148 countries in affordability (Alliance for Affordable Internet, 2021).

Lowering these costs is not just about access. It’s about giving everyone the tools to participate and thrive fully in the digital economy.

However, we cannot achieve this vision through government efforts alone. It requires collaboration with all players in our sector.

I invite all our partners to bring your expertise, ideas, and solutions that will help advance the continent’s digital future.

Let’s also explore the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in achieving universal connectivity. In fields like agriculture, for instance, AI-driven solutions have already demonstrated the potential to increase yields, addressing food security concerns and fostering economic stability across Africa (McKinsey, 2022).

Together, we can leverage AI and connectivity to build a foundation that drives prosperity for all of us.

Africa Leading Together: South Africa’s Role on the Global Stage

South Africa is committed to ensuring that Africa’s voice resonates powerfully on the global stage.

We will leverage our Presidency of the G20 in 2025 to advocate for a global agenda that aligns with Africa’s needs—from digital inclusion to sustainable development.

Research suggests that universal connectivity in Africa could lift over 44 million people out of extreme poverty (World Economic Forum, 2022).

By ensuring that Africa’s needs are integrated into these global platforms, we can pave the way for digital transformation as a path to sustainable development and inclusive growth.

South Africa is proud to stand as Africa’s voice on this stage. working toward policies and partnerships that uplift not only South Africa but every African country.

The decisions we make today will shape Africa’s tomorrow, creating economic opportunities that reach beyond our borders and drive sustainable growth continent-wide.

By strengthening South Africa’s position in the global digital landscape, we are not only securing our own future but also helping to shape a more connected and resilient Africa.

South Africa as a Continental Leader: A Destination for Investment

To advance this vision, we are positioning South Africa as a prime destination for digital investment that will drive benefits across Africa.

The tech ecosystem in Africa is growing rapidly, and the continent’s internet economy is expected to reach $180 billion by 2025, contributing 5.2% to Africa’s GDP (International Finance Corporation, 2022).

South Africa, with its skilled workforce, supportive regulatory environment, and strategic location, is well-suited to serve as a technology hub that channels growth across the continent.

Investing in South Africa is not just an investment in one country; it is an investment in Africa’s future.

Every dollar committed here strengthens our digital infrastructure, fuels job creation, and promotes an innovation culture that can be shared by our African neighbours.

Our mission to lower the cost of data and smart devices is to ensure that even the poorest members of society can access opportunities for a better life in the digital economy.

Currently, mobile penetration in rural African areas remains just above 50% (GSMA, 2023) which underscores the importance of making digital inclusion a priority for investors, governments, and organisations alike.

Our approach to investment is clear: we want to foster partnerships that are sustainable, mutually beneficial, and supportive of local capacities.

With strong connectivity and targeted investment, South Africa and its neighbours can collectively establish an ecosystem of innovation and growth that drives long-term economic progress.

Strengthening African Solidarity through Connectivity

As we gather here today, let us remember that the challenges we face in connecting every African to the digital world cannot be solved by any one country.

We are in this journey together, and the future we are building is one that belongs to all Africans.

Studies estimate that achieving 100% internet penetration in sub-Saharan Africa could increase the region’s GDP growth by an additional 1.5% annually, creating millions of jobs and driving economic inclusion (World Bank, 2022).

In South Africa, we know that when our digital economy succeeds, it benefits the entire continent.

From the expansion of trade and knowledge-sharing to creating opportunities for our young people, a connected South Africa strengthens Africa’s competitive position globally. This solidarity is our strength, and it is our collective resilience that will make Africa’s digital transformation possible.

A Call to Action: Building Africa’s Digital Future Together

Today, I call on each of you—investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders—to consider your role in advancing Africa’s digital future.

As we work to make South Africa a beacon of digital success, we are driven by a belief that this success will resonate across Africa, inspiring and empowering all African nations.

Our collective actions lay the foundation for a continent where digital education, crossborder commerce, and tech-driven innovation create inclusive growth.

Closing Remarks

In closing, I extend my sincere gratitude to the AfricaTech Festival organisers, our partners, and all those gathered here who are committed to this vision of a connected, united Africa.

This platform is a place for forming partnerships, exchanging ideas, and inspiring actions that will drive us toward a future where Africa leads in digital innovation and inclusion.

South Africa stands ready to lead, not in isolation but in solidarity with every African nation. Let us shape a future that is inclusive, prosperous, and reflective of the vast potential of our continent.

Together, we will build an Africa where technology empowers all her people, united by shared growth and mutual success.

Thank you.

