One Week Left to Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

Survivors have just one week left to apply for FEMA disaster assistance before the November 19, 2024 deadline. Homeowners and renters who had property damage or losses caused by the August 18-19, 2024 Severe Storm, Flooding, Landslides and Mudslides in Connecticut’s Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven Counties may be eligible for federal disaster assistance. All applications received prior to or on the deadline date will be processed.

There are four ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

Visit the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) located at the Southbury Town Hall, 501 Main Street, South, Southbury, CT 06488, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday closed.

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov,

Download and use the FEMA Mobile App.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to midnight (12 a.m.) daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

To check the status of an application you may visit DisasterAssistance.gov or download and use FEMA’s Mobile App. Individuals can also call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 to discuss their case with a FEMA representative. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish and 3 for all other languages. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to midnight (12 a.m.) seven days a week.