Global Neem Extract Market Forecasted to Reach $4.89 Billion by 2028, Sustaining 13.0% Annual Expansion

The neem extract market has expanded rapidly, set to grow from $2.66 billion in 2023 to $3 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.9%. Growth stems from traditional medicinal applications, demand in agriculture for natural pest control, skincare and cosmetics industry needs, and a rise in awareness of neem’s benefits.

What Are The Forecasts For The Global Neem Extract Market Size And The Predicted Annual Growth Rates?

The neem extract market is expected to expand rapidly, achieving $4.89 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 13.0%, fueled by demand in personal care, organic farming, nutraceuticals, and government support. Trends include new R&D applications, healthcare uses, agricultural growth, herbal remedy awareness, and regulatory backing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Neem Extract Market?

The neem extract market is set to grow with rising demand for organic products. Organic products, made without artificial chemicals, hormones, antibiotics, or GMOs, include neem extract for various uses in agriculture, personal care, medicine, and animal feed, given its antibacterial and antifungal qualities, making it ideal for organic products.

Which Major Market Players Are Propelling the Neem Extract Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are East India Distilleries Parry Limited, Reddy International, Neeming Australia Pty Ltd., Parker Hannifin India Private Limited, Bros India Group, Gramin India Agri BusiNest, Agro Extracts Limited, Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, Ozone Biotech, PJ Margo Pvt Ltd., Trifolio-M-GmbH, GreeNeem Agri Pvt Ltd., Neem India Products Pvt Ltd., Phyto Life sciences Pvt Ltd., Green Earth Products Pvt Ltd., Ichimaru Pharcos Co Ltd., Greenchem Biotech, Sunrise Agriland Development & Research Pvt Ltd., Unjha Ayurvedic Pharmacy.

What Trends Are Shaping the Future of the Neem Extract Market Size?

In the neem extract market, product innovations are gaining traction, with major companies developing new products to maintain their market standing.

What Is the Segmentation of the Global Neem Extract Market?

1) By Type: Leaf Extract, Fruit And Seed Extract, Bark Extract

2) By Formulation: Dry, Liquid

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Agriculture And Farming, Other Applications

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific’s Dominance in the Neem Extract Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global neem extracts market in 2023. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Neem Extract Market?

Neem extract is derived from the neem tree, a medicinal plant, and all parts of the tree, including leaves, flowers, seeds, fruits, roots, and bark, are used to treat a variety of health issues such as skin diseases, infections, digestive problems, liver issues, and more.

