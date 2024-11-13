A New Era Begins: Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto Passes the Torch to the Next Generation

Generational shift at Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto: Markus Lehto succeeds founder Yrjö, ensuring legacy and growth. Awarded Social Enterprise Certificate in 2024.

It’s an honor to carry forward what my father has built. We remain dedicated to simplifying the path to business ownership.” — Markus Lehto

HELSINKI, FINLAND, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Suomeksi sivun alaosassa)Spring 2024 marked a significant milestone for Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto as the company underwent a generational shift in leadership. After three decades at the helm, founder Yrjö Lehto has handed over the reins to his son, Markus Lehto, ensuring that the company’s legacy and commitment to facilitating business startups in Finland continues.Founded in 1993, Yrjö Lehto transformed Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto Oy into a trusted pillar of the entrepreneurial community. Under his leadership from 1993 to 2023, the company facilitated the sale of over 10,000 ready-made corporations to both domestic and international clients. Yrjö’s mission was simple yet impactful: to provide the fastest and easiest way for entrepreneurs to start their businesses in Finland​​.Stepping into this legacy is Markus Lehto, who now operates under the entity Töölön Osakeyhtiötalo Oy while preserving the recognizable Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto brand. Markus is committed to continuing the family tradition of excellence and client-centric service​.Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto has earned its reputation as the go-to provider for new and pre-existing companies that are immediately ready for business operations. From streamlined purchasing processes to comprehensive support with necessary legal adjustments, the company ensures that its clients can transition smoothly into their entrepreneurial journeys​​.This commitment to service and societal impact did not go unnoticed. In the fall of 2024, the company was honored with the prestigious Social Enterprise Certificate, recognizing its responsible and community-benefiting work​​.Markus Lehto shared his thoughts on this pivotal moment: “It’s an honor to carry forward what my father has built. We remain dedicated to simplifying the path to business ownership and fostering new opportunities for growth.”With the new leadership, the legacy of trust, reliability, and innovation that has defined Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto is set to continue into the future.For further information, please contact: Markus LehtoCEO, Töölön Osakeyhtiötalo OyPhone: +358 44 248 8709Email: toolo@osakeyhtiotoimisto.fiWeb: www.osakeyhtiotoimisto.fi SUOMEKSI / IN FINNISHUusi aikakausi alkaa: Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto siirtyy sukupolvelta toiselleKeväällä 2024 Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimistossa koettiin merkittävä hetki, kun yritys siirtyi sukupolvenvaihdoksen myötä uuden johdon alaisuuteen. Kolmen vuosikymmenen jälkeen perustaja Yrjö Lehto luovutti yrityksen johdon pojalleen, Markus Lehdolle, varmistaen yrityksen perinnön ja sitoutumisen liiketoiminnan aloittamisen helpottamiseen Suomessa.Yrjö Lehto perusti Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto Oyvuonna 1993 ja johti sitä menestyksekkäästi vuosina 1993–2023. Hänen johdollaan yritys myi yli 10 000 valmisyhtiötä suomalaisille ja kansainvälisille asiakkaille. Yrjön yksinkertainen mutta vaikuttava missio oli tarjota nopein ja helpoin tapa aloittaa yritystoiminta Suomessa​​.Markus Lehto jatkaa perheyrityksen perinteitä toimien nyt Töölön Osakeyhtiötalo Oy alla, säilyttäen kuitenkin tutun Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto-brändin. Markus on sitoutunut jatkamaan yrityksen palveluiden korkeaa laatua ja asiakaskeskeistä toimintaa​.Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimisto on tunnettu uusien ja käytettyjen yritysten myynnistä, jotka ovat heti valmiita aloittamaan liiketoiminnan. Yritys tarjoaa sujuvan ostoprosessin ja kattavan tuen tarvittavien lakimuutosten hoitamiseksi, mikä varmistaa asiakkaiden helpon siirtymisen yrittäjyyden pariin​​.Yrityksen sitoutuminen yhteiskunnalliseen vastuuseen ja merkitykselliseen työhön sai tunnustusta, kun sille myönnettiin syksyllä 2024 Yhteiskunnallinen Yritys Sertifikaatti​​.Markus Lehto kommentoi tätä merkittävää hetkeä: "On kunnia jatkaa isäni työtä. Olemme yhä omistautuneet tekemään yritystoiminnan aloittamisesta mahdollisimman helppoa ja avaamaan uusia kasvun mahdollisuuksia."Uuden johdon myötä Töölön Osakeyhtiötoimiston luotettavuuden, innovatiivisuuden ja vahvan brändin perintö jatkuu tulevaisuuteen.Lisätietoja: Markus LehtoToimitusjohtaja, Töölön Osakeyhtiötalo OyPuhelin: +358 44 248 8709Sähköposti: toolo@osakeyhtiotoimisto.fi

