Passenger Surge Drives Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Market Growth in 2024

The autonomous aircraft flight management computer market has grown from $1.69 billion in 2023 to $1.89 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 12.2%. This growth is driven by increased demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, the need for more automation in aviation, a rise in commercial airline traffic, and the growth of urban air mobility.

What Are the Forecasts in the Global Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Market Size for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The autonomous aircraft flight management computer market is expected to see rapid growth, reaching $3.02 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing demand for fully autonomous aircraft, expanding space exploration applications, rising investments in drone delivery systems, the development of smart airports, and regulatory support for autonomous flights. Trends include advancements in AI, autonomous control systems, machine learning integration, power management systems, and ground control system integration.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Market?

Increased passenger numbers, resulting from economic growth and the expansion of airline networks, are expected to drive growth in the autonomous aircraft flight management computer market. Autonomous systems enhance aviation safety by managing critical flight tasks like navigation and monitoring, reducing human error.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Market?

Major companies operating in the market are Raytheon Technologies, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell Aerospace, BAE Systems, Safran Group, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Moog Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, QinetiQ Group plc, Elnfochips, Duncan Aviation, Wisk, Avidyne Corporation, Aéro Montréal, Auterion, UAV Navigation, Aeroscout Gmbh, Avionics International, Stavatti Aerospace

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Market Size?

Major players in the autonomous aircraft flight management computer market are creating autonomous drone fleet management systems aimed at optimizing flight operations and enhancing real-time data analysis for improved decision-making. These software platforms enable the coordinated operation, monitoring, and control of multiple drones simultaneously.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Market?

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Platform: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Other Platforms

3) By Technology: Fully Autonomous, Increasingly Autonomous

4) By End-User: Passenger Air Vehicle, Personal Air Vehicle, Combat And Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR), Air Medical Services, Cargo And Delivery Aircraft, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Market

North America was the largest region in the autonomous aircraft flight management computers market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Market?

An autonomous aircraft flight management computer (AFMC) is a system that autonomously manages the operations of an aircraft, including navigation, flight control, and mission planning, often used in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It uses sensors and algorithms to make real-time decisions, ensuring safe and efficient flight without human intervention.

The Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Autonomous Aircraft Flight Management Computer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into autonomous aircraft flight management computer market size, autonomous aircraft flight management computer market drivers and trends, autonomous aircraft flight management computer global market major players, autonomous aircraft flight management computer competitors' revenues, autonomous aircraft flight management computer global market positioning, and autonomous aircraft flight management computer market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

