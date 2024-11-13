Will Smallwood Achieves Verified Agent Status On Agent Review

Agent Review Logo Corp Will Smallwood Family Photo

I’m excited to receive Verified Agent status and to be part of what Agent Review is doing” — Will Smallwood, President & CEO of American Eagle Consultants

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Will Smallwood of Smyrna, Georgia has proudly earned Verified Agent status on Agent Review, the premier platform dedicated to enhancing consumer insurance education and reinforcing agent credibility. “I’m excited to receive Verified Agent status and to be part of what Agent Review is doing,” said Will Smallwood, President & CEO of American Eagle Consultants “The platform addresses a significant gap in the insurance industry by providing a trusted space for consumers to find credible agents whose credentials are verified by an independent third party."Agent Review brings the popular review model used in other industries to the insurance sector. The platform enables consumers to learn a basic understanding of various insurance products and then be paired with a local agent for sales support. Consumers can review agents based on various criteria, including location, insurance expertise, performance ratings, languages spoken, testimonials, military service, charitable involvement, state licenses, carrier appointments, and more. Additionally, consumers can share reviews and ratings of their experiences, providing valuable insights to guide future decisions.Agent Review is free for consumers and offers powerful tools like its cost-of-care calculators and a language translation feature. This functionality is especially useful for non-English-speaking consumers or agents seeking to market to diverse communities. Platforms that cater to such needs are critical for both policyholders and potential clients. "Eighty percent of consumers begin their insurance search online, often overwhelmed by the sheer volume of websites and information that suggest insurance is simple. Whether the product is straightforward or complex, many consumers still prefer the expertise of an agent over navigating an online platform alone. While the internet has made people great researchers, it doesn’t necessarily equip them for effective plan design. Without a solid plan, the result is often failure,” added Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review.About Will Smallwood and American Eagle ConsultantsAmerican Eagle Consultants, Inc. has been a leader in the financial service industry since 2000. Our emphasis has been upon providing quality solutions for the senior, individual and Small Business markets where we have set the standards for the industry to follow. With a dedicated staff of professionals, we value quality, integrity, social responsibility, and customer service. American Eagle is one of the largest privately held National Marketing Organizations in the Senior Market. We offer a wide array of senior products such as Life, Health, Long Term Care, and Prescription drug coverage. In addition, we offer affordable Health and Life products for small businesses owners, families, and individuals. We ensure the companies we represent have continually earned the highest ratings from AM Best, the leading independent insurance industry rating authority.About Agent ReviewAgent Review is built around three core consumer principles: Education, Search, and Assessment. It provides unbiased education for consumers seeking information on insurance products, a comprehensive search function to find local agents, and assessment tools for consumers to rate their experiences. For agents, the platform offers two key value propositions: Visibility and Credibility.

