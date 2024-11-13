Climate champions in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Indonesia and Kiribati recognized at COP29 for local climate adaptation

Tree Aid was recognised for an initiative in Burkina Faso helping rural populations adapt to climate change while improving food security through sustainable land practices. Through the installation of solar-powered water farms, Green Hope Foundation’s pilot project sourced a supply of clean water to 250 residents in Taborio village. Aliet Green has empowered more than 1,500 smallholder farmers, the majority of whom are women, to adopt climate-resilient farming practices. IIED América Latina utilizes nature-based solutions to combat the impacts of worsening heatwaves on residents in Buenos Aires.

Winners of the 2024 Local Adaptation Champions Awards featured four innovative initiatives empowering communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis.

These Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the best and brightest of community-led local adaptation measures around the world tackling the impacts from climate change head-on.” — Prof. Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four winners of the 2024 Local Adaptation Champions Awards, organized by the Global Center on Adaptation ( GCA ), have been announced at an awards ceremony at the COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan.The Awards reward exemplary locally led efforts to address climate change impacts and build effective resilience. Some 870 applications were submitted across four categories: Food Security, Water Security, Local Entrepreneurship, and Urban Adaptation Solutions. Each of the four winners received €15,000 to invest in future activities and will benefit from sponsorship by the Adaptation Fund “These Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the best and brightest of community-led local adaptation measures around the world tackling the impacts from climate change head-on. As the climate crisis escalates, these inspiring initiatives can be a blueprint of how to build resilience from the grassroots,” said Professor Patrick Verkooijen, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Center on Adaptation.The winners were selected from a shortlist of 21 outstanding projects. They represent the diverse activities and geographic scope of locally led efforts to combat the impacts of climate change, at a time when they are needed more than ever.UK-based charity, Tree Aid received the award in the Food Security category, for a community-centered initiative in Burkina Faso helping rural populations adapt to climate change while improving food security through sustainable land practices.In Burkina Faso, Tree Aid’s initiative has established “village tree enterprises” – small businesses centered around producing and commercializing non-timber forest products. The project has also set up “nutrition gardens”—communal plots where villagers grow trees like moringa—which offer a stable source of nutritious food for consumption and sale. The trees have stabilized soils, improved water retention, and regulated local temperatures, buffering against climate-aggravated extreme weather events and droughts. Moreover, they have brought social benefits, empowering local women in these communities.Jasmin Dorney, Advocacy Officer for Tree Aid, said: “Women who were once marginalized are now leading local businesses, increasing household incomes, and contributing to food security. This has empowered them to provide for their families and take on leadership roles. We’ve seen an 18% increase in women reporting that they have as much control over trees and their products as their male counterparts. By planting resilient trees, we are not just feeding people—we are empowering them to thrive in a changing climate.”Green Hope Foundation was the winner in the Water Security category for its initiative to provide a sustainable solution to water scarcity on the Pacific island nation of Kiribati, where freshwater supplies have dwindled in recent years due to climate-aggravated droughts.Through the installation of solar-powered water farms, Green Hope Foundation’s pilot project successfully sourced a steady supply of clean water to 250 residents in Taborio village, South Tarawa. Following this success, solar farms have been established on Beru and Tabiteuea islands, which benefit 1,900 people. By using clean energy, each installation also reduces carbon emissions by up to 60,000 kilograms in its lifetime – equivalent to the electricity use of up to 400 homes in a year.Kehkashan Basu, President of the Green Hope Foundation, said: “Fostering partnerships through community-led ownership allows us to create a sustainable model of adaptation that promotes both resilience and economic independence for vulnerable communities in Kiribati. Moreover, it enables the upliftment of women and youth from indigenous communities to lead the fight against water insecurity.”The Local Entrepreneurship category was won by Aliet Green, a woman-owned enterprise in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. In Indonesia’s Kulon Progo region – where prolonged droughts and floods have wreaked havoc on coconut sugar production – Aliet Green is empowering local farmers with affordable and easy-to-use climate-smart technologies.New technologies, such as the 3R (recharge-retain-reuse) water management system; and better adapted crops, such as dwarf coconut trees, introduced by Aliet Green have empowered more than 1,500 smallholder farmers, the majority of whom are women, to adopt climate-resilient farming practices. By introducing these practices, the enterprise has helped safeguard more than 500 hectares of land.Lastiana Yulandari, CEO of Aliet Green, said: “We are here to equip farmers with the tools and knowledge they need to adapt to an increasingly unpredictable climate. Our aim is to create a future where sustainable farming benefits both people and the planet. Empowering farmers, especially women and those with disabilities, has been our priority. By supporting their livelihoods and providing equal opportunities, we are fostering a more inclusive agricultural system”Instituto Internacional de Medio Ambiente y Desarrollo (IIED) América Latina are the winners of the Urban Adaptation Solutions category, for their project utilizing nature-based solutions to combat the impacts of worsening heatwaves on residents in Buenos Aires.Due to a lack of green spaces, widespread use of impermeable surfaces, and minimal access to cooling infrastructure, the summer heat is particularly harsh for the 30,000 residents of Barrio 20, a neighborhood just 12 km from the Buenos Aires city center. IIED’s Urban Lab connects residents, social organizations, and government agencies, helping them to co-design climate interventions. New trees and shaded areas have reduced the harshness of the summer heat, while 60 percent of residents reported a significant improvement in comfort.Florencia Almansi, an IIED researcher involved in the project, said: “The Urban Lab is more than just meetings. It’s a space where neighbors share their experiences, government officials listen, and together, we figure out what works for this community.”The Award winners were selected by a prestigious judging panel, comprising:● Ban Ki-moon, Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation Board and 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations● Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania● Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister of International Development, Norway● Anneliese Dodds, Minister for Development, United Kingdom● Professor Patrick Verkooijen, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Center on Adaptation

