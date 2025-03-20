Inaugural World Parasite Awareness Day Spotlights the Preventable Health Risk to Pets and People

Vaccines play a crucial role in protecting pets from parasites.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-ever World Parasite Awareness Day will be observed on March 20 as part of a global initiative to raise awareness about the dangers parasites pose to pets and people. The effort is backed by more than 30 leading organisations, including veterinary associations, parasite councils, parasitology groups, and more, which collectively represent veterinarians, parasitologists, researchers, and animal health experts across the world.An open letter signed by these organisations calls for greater attention to parasite control, emphasizing that protecting pets means protecting public health. From fleas and ticks to worms and other parasites, these threats can lead to serious illness in animals and, in some cases, put human health at risk.The letter draws attention to the spread of parasites as a result of climate shifts and increased global movement. For example, heartworm has expanded in Europe in recent years as well as moving into more northern regions of North America, where historical prevalence has been low."World Parasite Awareness Day is a perfect time to reflect on the rapidly evolving challenge to human and animal health that parasites present," said Ian Wright, Chairman of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP). "It is also an excellent opportunity to raise awareness of these issues among pet owners and direct them to organisations which can give simple but effective evidence-based parasite control advice."World Parasite Awareness Day will take place annually on March 20, aligning with the first day of spring in the Northern Hemisphere—a time when parasite risks increase in many regions. The campaign encourages pet owners to work with veterinarians, understand local parasite threats, adopt best practices and develop a protection plan tailored to their animals’ needs."Every companion animal should have a parasite protection plan, and that starts with a visit to the veterinarian, " said Jim Berry, President of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA). " Your veterinarian is trained to assess any risks, recommend appropriate parasite prevention or treatments, and help ensure your pets stay healthy and parasite-free."The initiative calls on policymakers, veterinarians, and pet owners to take action by learning more about parasite control and sharing information.

