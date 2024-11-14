New Quest Announced at 'Dragon Quest Island' Attraction in Anime Park 'Nijigen no Mori'

Participants are gifted with an exclusive quest booklet Divine your true occupation © ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

Quest announced as Part 1 of "Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake" collaboration event, starting November 16

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park) has announced that its popular attraction "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" will be holding a collaboration event to celebrate the release of video game "Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake" (original title: "Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation"). Part 1 of the collaboration event, "Class Diagnosis Quest: Find Your Destiny!", will be held from November 16th, 2024 to April 20th, 2025.

The event allows guests to divine their adventurer class in the fantasy world of "Alefgard" from the game, a world separate from Dragon Quest Island. Adventurers answer several questions to undergo a diagnosis of the class that best suits them, and will receive an original design sticker according to their results.

Additionally, various original decorations and panels will be installed within the attraction to immerse visitors in the world of Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation, both for children setting off on a new adventure, and adults who were adventurers themselves back in the day.

■Overview: "Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake" Collaboration Event Part 1

Duration: Saturday, November 16th, 2024 - Sunday, April 20th, 2025

Event Price: Free

*Separate attraction entry ticket is required.

*Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult guardian to enter. The adult guardian also requires a ticket.

*Ticket prices vary by date.

Content: Guests who enter the attraction during the event can take part in the "Class Diagnosis Quest: Find Your Destiny!" (once per person) by answering four questions from a fortune teller in Onokogard to divine the adventurer class that best suits them. Guests receive an original sticker, the design of which corresponds to their fortune.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/dragonquest-island/

■Overview: "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island"

Dragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that brings the world of the "Dragon Quest" video games to life through digital and physical means. Attraction participants become the heroes of their own quests, following an original storyline and embarking on an adventure through the world of Dragon Quest. "Dragon Quest Island: The Great Demon Lord Zoma and the First Island" held a renewal opening on Saturday, October 5th, 2024, reviving its popular original quests from 2021 in commemoration of the release of the "Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake". The attraction also includes subquests and original food and merchandise based on the worlds of the Erdrick Trilogy (known in Japan as "Loto Trilogy").

