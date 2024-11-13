Chairman Wenstrup Holds Final COVID Select Hearing of 118th Congress on Preparing for the Next Pandemic

WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) will hold his final hearing of the 118th Congress titled “Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons Learned and the Path Forward.” This hearing will evaluate the most effective strategies for improving America’s public health response during a future crisis, identify important lessons learned during the previous pandemic, and ultimately conclude the Select Subcommittee’s assessment of the federal government’s response to COVID-19. Government witnesses from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will be asked to explain how their organizations plan to earn back the public’s trust. Inconsistent messaging coupled with a lack of science-based recommendations led to repeated failures at these agencies that must be addressed before another public health crisis strikes the United States. This hearing will hold the CDC, FDA, and NIH accountable and chart a path forward for Americans.

“Over the last two years, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic conducted a comprehensive investigation into the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We exposed high-level corruption in our public health systems, held bad actors accountable, and revealed new insights about the likely lab origin of COVID-19. It is now evident that serious policy and communication missteps by our federal government destroyed public trust during the pandemic. Without learning from these failures, we risk repeating them and facing the same consequences. The Select Subcommittee’s investigation also explored America’s successes during the pandemic — including the speedy and innovative response of our private sector. We will work with public health leaders from the CDC, FDA, NIH, and the incoming Trump Administration to examine these successes and failures to ensure that our public health system is well on its way to rebuilding public trust,” said Chairman Wenstrup.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons Learned and the Path Forward”

DATE: Thursday, November 14, 2023

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Henry Walke, M.D., M.P.H.

Director

Office of Readiness and Response

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention

Hilary Marston, M.D., M.P.H.

Chief Medical Officer

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Lawrence Tabak, D.D.S, Ph.D.

Principal Deputy Director

National Institutes of Health

