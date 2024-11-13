Comer Announces Hearing with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

WASHINGTON—Following recent major disasters that impacted Americans and reports indicating a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) official instructed relief workers to bypass hurricane-impacted homes displaying campaign signs for President Trump, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced an upcoming hearing titled, “Oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.” At the hearing, members will examine FEMA’s efforts to deliver assistance to all Americans impacted by storms, including Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and will work to ensure FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and the agency are utilizing every tool at their disposal efficiently and effectively.

“Millions of Americans were impacted by devastating hurricanes, and many are still seeking assistance and aid from FEMA to this day. Reports have now surfaced that a FEMA official recently instructed relief workers to avoid homes displaying support for President Donald Trump. Not only are these actions by a FEMA employee completely unacceptable, but the Committee remains deeply concerned that this is not an isolated incident at the agency. FEMA has a responsibility to use taxpayer dollars effectively and deliver assistance in a seamless, swift timeframe. To ensure FEMA is fulfilling their mission and all Americans are receiving the assistance they need, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is taking immediate action, and we look forward to hearing directly from FEMA Administrator Criswell on the agency’s disaster relief efforts and taxpayer-funded operations,” said Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).

WHAT: Hearing titled “Oversight of the Federal Emergency Management Agency”

DATE: November 19, 2024

TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESS:

Ms. Deanne Criswell

Administrator

Federal Emergency Management Agency

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.