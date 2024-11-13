FEMA Extends Deadline for Local Governments and Nonprofits in Georgia to Request Public Assistance Funding to Recover and Rebuild

ATLANTA – At the request of the state of Georgia, FEMA extended the time that local governments, houses of worship and other private nonprofit organizations in counties designated for Public Assistance have to submit Requests for Public Assistance (RPA) until Dec. 6, 2024. Submitting a request is the first step for public and private nonprofit organizations to apply for federal disaster assistance to help with emergency costs like debris removal and other recovery work.

Unlike FEMA’s Individual and Households program, where people can apply for assistance to help with home repairs and other emergency needs related to the storm, FEMA’s Public Assistance Program provides grants to state, tribal, territorial and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, to help them quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies. These funds support community recovery with activities like removal of debris, repairing and restoring critical infrastructure, public buildings, roads and other facilities.

Eligible entities can apply for assistance through the State of Georgia by contacting Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency or sending an email to publicassistance@gema.ga.gov.

