One Week Left to Apply for FEMA and SBA Assistance

SPRINGFIELD – Illinoisans with disaster-related damage or loss from the July 13 – 16 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, and flooding in Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago counties have until Tuesday, November 19 to apply for assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

To date, FEMA has approved $90.9 million in grant assistance for homeowners and renters to cover temporary housing, basic home repair or replacement and other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage costs, primary vehicle repair or replacement, essential furniture and appliances, medical and dental costs, and childcare costs.

If insured, you do not need to wait for a settlement letter to apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits covered by insurance or other sources, so insurance documentation will be requested, but can be submitted after applying.

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. Residents can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for assistance in-person. To find a center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

SBA Physical Disaster Loans

After you apply for FEMA assistance, don’t wait to apply for a long-term, low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) too. You aren’t required to apply for an SBA loan to be considered for FEMA grants, but you could miss out on SBA’s help with disaster-related expenses that FEMA assistance doesn’t cover. There is no cost to apply, and you are under no obligation to accept a loan if approved.

Homeowners, renters, businesses and certain private non-profit organizations can learn more about SBA long-term, low-interest Physical Disaster Loans that can go towards repairing and replacing disaster-damaged property, by going online to sba.gov/disaster. As of Oct. 15, funds for the Disaster Loan Program have been fully expended; while no new loans can be issued until Congress appropriates additional funding, applicants are encouraged to submit their loan applications promptly for review in anticipation of future funding.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance and an SBA Physical Disaster Loan is November 19. For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.