Adult Fiction Debut From Children’s and Medical Author Features the City That Never Sleeps and a Mind in Turmoil Fighting for Peace

Palmetto Publishing Announces Release of New Psychological Fiction SIKED

Charleston, SC, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orphaned at birth, Johnny B cried on the steps of the hospital as his mother watched on from the foliage. His life—which started with struggle—would only get harder.

Johnny B was taken in by a Catholic orphanage in the City and raised by nuns—but ended up in an asylum as he neared adulthood. Despite the nuns’ affection, he’d grown up… different. “Imaginary friends” didn’t pass with age, and some worried he may end up harming himself or others if not properly cared for.

When diagnosed with schizophrenia, the world Johnny knew began to crumble as his institutionalization stripped him of his individuality. He then finds himself on the harsh streets that were once his cradle.

Alone, homeless, and challenged by the sheer will to survive, he adapts. But for how long can he survive on the knife’s edge?

“[Siked] takes the reader into the flow of psychology and gives them a twist at the end. Is it possible for these events to take place? Well…” Samuel said, “I will let the readers decide.”

A riveting blend of suspense, drama, romance, and comedy that encapsulates the paradox of existence, Siked is a stunning adult fiction debut.

About the Author:

Samuel David Drew is a retired Registered Respiratory Therapist. Trained by the U.S. Navy, he expanded his expertise with a Master's in ID&D, contributing to several subjects in medical instructions and proposals. His career allowed him to improve many lives by addressing respiratory issues.

An author from Mobile, Alabama, Samuel is inspired by societal issues like homelessness and mental health. In addition to his medical writings, he penned a children's book for his four curious grandchildren. Samuel and his wife enjoy a peaceful life just outside Montgomery, accompanied by their dog, Louie.

