Mind Over Media and Portalis AI Partner to Revolutionize Communication with AI-Powered Avatars

Partnership To Enable Conversational AI for the Future of Work and Consumer Engagement

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mind Over Media, an AI startup specializing in Service-as-Software solutions for the sports, media, and entertainment industries, today announced a strategic partnership with Portalis AI, a leading provider of AI-powered digital avatars. This collaboration aims to transform how entertainment brands manage workflows and engage audiences through advanced conversational AI.

The partnership addresses a critical industry challenge: industry fragmentation and inefficient workflows. According to Deloitte’s 2023 Media & Entertainment Industry Outlook, companies lose 20-30% of their annual revenue due to these inefficiencies. For sports, media, and entertainment companies, this translates to estimated losses exceeding $10 billion annually.

Mind Over Media’s Work Intelligence Network can integrate data, software tools, and platforms, and automate employee workflows. By allowing AI to execute routine tasks, data analysis, and project management it empowers teams to re-allocate their time to higher-impact work.

Portalis AI contributes cutting-edge, AI-powered digital avatars with memory-enabled interactions. These avatars provide personalized, branded experiences that foster deeper engagement for both internal teams and external consumers.

“By automating entire job functions, we're not just competing for software budgets—we're tapping into a trillion-dollar workforce spend,” said Andy Anderson, CEO of Mind Over Media. “Partnering with Portalis AI, we’re revolutionizing communication within organizations, unlocking the power of conversational AI, enabling seamless, intuitive communication across entire consumer, data, and software ecosystems.”

“Enterprise software can be a burden to learn and use. And the most well-known AI tools today are only as good as someone's prompt engineering, which can be technical and time-consuming. Through natural conversations, and adaptive human-like responses, our AI avatars transform the way people engage with software, data, and entertainment brands - empowering businesses to improve internal workflows while creating deeper connections with their consumers,” added Dan Graham COO at Portalis AI.

By merging Mind Over Media’s robust AI infrastructure with Portalis AI’s advanced, memory-enabled avatar interface, this partnership empowers entertainment brands to create authentic, 1:1 consumer interactions at scale. The detailed conversational data captured from these interactions informs every aspect of the value chain, increasing relevance, engagement, and loyalty, while enabling entertainment brands to make data-driven decisions that elevate the entire consumer experience.

About Mind Over Media

Mind Over Media is at the forefront of the AI revolution, empowering the sports, media, and entertainment industries to redefine their operations with intelligent, adaptable Enterprise AI agents. Their AI solutions interact seamlessly across platforms, enabling businesses to redefine and transform internal operations and external consumer experiences. To learn more about Mind Over Media, visit: https://mindovermedia.ai.

About Portalis AI

Portalis AI is a pioneer in AI-powered digital avatar technology. Their innovative platform develops lifelike avatars capable of holding natural conversations, understanding emotions, and personalizing interactions in real-time. These avatars are designed to enhance brand engagement and create immersive experiences for consumers.

